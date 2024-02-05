Makoto Ojiro Launches New Hoshino-kun, Shitagatte! Manga

Romantic comedy debuted on Monday

Makoto Ojiro ( Insomniacs After School ) debuted a new manga titled Hoshino-kun, Shitagatte! ( Hoshino-kun, Please Follow My Lead! ) in this year's 10th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine on Monday. The manga is based on an original concept by Hoshino Disco of comedy duo Parpar.

Image via Weekly Big Comic Spirits

The romantic comedy about "complete submission" follows Hoshino, a boy in the school's baseball club who finds transfer student Yamada crying because she has been mugged.

Ojiro launched the Insomniacs After School manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in May 2019, and ended in August 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's 14th and final compiled book volume on October 12. Viz Media licensed the manga in English and will release the fifth volume on March 19.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in April 2023. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The music video for rock band Macaroni Enpitsu 's "Enshin" (Centrifuge) song featured art from the manga in 2019.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that premiered in Japan in June 2023.

