HIDIVE to Stream alice gear aegis Expansion, Insomniacs after school, Otaku Elf, Too Cute Crisis Anime

©Pyramid,Inc.／成子坂製作所

announced on Thursday that it will stream theseason 2, andanime for the spring 2023 season.

Alice Gear Aegis Expansion , the television anime adaptation of Pyramid and COLOPL 's Alice Gear Aegis smartphone game will premiere on April 3.

HIDIVE describes the story:

Centuries ago, mankind abandoned planet Earth after the Vice, a race of mechanical aliens, drove them from their home into a life adrift in space. Now resigned to starships forged of pieces of Earth's shattered moon, the final hope for humanity lies in the hands of Actresses, young women born with the ability to wield the only weapons that can harm the Vice: Alice Gears, mechanical suits that can finally turn the tide against the alien incursion.

Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons ) is returning from the previous original video anime ( OVA ) to direct the television anime at Nomad ( Dropkick on My Devil! ), and Rikiya Okano is also back as the character designer. However, Kenji Sugihara ( A Certain Scientific Accelerator , Clockwork Planet , Oreca Battle , Shiki ) is joining the staff to oversee the scripts. Pyramid is again credited with the original work and supervision. Aina Suzuki is performing the opening theme song "Dash and Go!," and Marina Horiuchi is performing the ending theme song "Just a little bit."



©オジロマコト・小学館／アニメ「君ソム」製作委員会

Insomniacs After School

The television anime of'smanga will premiere on April 10 at 24:00 (effectively, April 11 at midnight or April 10 at 11:00 a.m. EDT) on thechannel, and it will also run onand

Yuki Ikeda is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Rintarou Ikeda ( Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It , The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Yuki Fukuda (Plunderer) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi ( Haikyu!! , My Hero Academia , Gundam Build Fighters ) is composing the music. Homecomings is performing the show's ending theme song "Lapse."

Viz Media licensed the manga in English and released the manga's first compiled book volume on March 21. The company describes the story:

Two sleepless teenagers find kinship as they escape to their school's astronomy observatory. Unable to sleep at night, Ganta Nakami is cranky in class and unpopular with his classmates. He discovers that the school observatory, once used by the now-defunct astronomy club, may be the perfect place for a nap—but he's not alone. Fellow insomniac Isaki Magari is willing to share the observatory with Nakami, and a friendship between the two begins as they bond over the most unlikely of things. Dark rumors about what befell the members of the astronomy club keep people away from the school observatory, and that's what makes it the perfect sanctuary for Nakami and Magari to get some much-needed rest. Unfortunately, the school faculty can't allow its unsanctioned use. But if there were a new astronomy club, maybe these two insomniacs could have a place to call home!

©樋口彰彦・講談社／「江戸前エルフ」製作委員会

Otaku Elf

MBS

The television anime adaptation of's) manga will debut on April 7. The anime is part of partnership with Japan's).

The anime stars Yuka Ozaki as Koito Koganei and Ami Koshimizu as Elda. The new cast members include Haruka Aikawa as Koma Sakuraba and Hitomi Sekine as Koyuzu Koganei.

Takebumi Anzai ( PuraOre! Pride of Orange , Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Go! Go! 575 ) is directing the anime at C2C . Shogo Yasukawa ( A Certain Scientific Railgun T , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is supervising and writing the scripts. Takeshi Oda ( Harukana Receive , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina ) is designing the characters and serving as the chief animation director. Akito Matsuda ( Sound! Euphonium , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is composing the music.

Akari Nanawo is performing the opening theme song "Kien Romance" and Cody Lee is performing the ending theme song "Odoru Hikari."

Seven Seas is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Koganei Koito is a teenager who works as an attendant to the Takamimi Shrine. Rumors have it that a deity dwells within the shrine, but the actual resident is an immortal elf who found herself stuck on Earth some four hundred years ago. What's more, the elf is a total shut-in who won't go outside…and has developed a taste for video games! Now the attendants at the shrine have to cater to the elf's love of the most modern gizmos–from handheld games to virtual reality headsets–in this charming fantasy comedy!

© 征海美亜・吉田玲子・講談社／「東京ミュウミュウにゅ～」製作委員会

Tokyo Mew Mew New

The second season of, the all-new anime ofand's, will premiere on April 4.

The first season premiered in July 2022. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired.

The anime follows Ichigo Momomiya, a girl who transforms into Mew Ichigo (Strawberry) with the power of the Iriomote leopard cat to save Earth from parasitic Chimera Anima aliens.

The five main cast members formed a unit named Smewthie, and their first single digitally launched in March 2021.

Takahiro Natori ( Aria the Crepuscolo , Cannon Busters ) is returning to direct the second season at Yumeta Company and Graphinica . Yuka Yamada ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Bungaku Shōjo , Neo Angelique Abyss ) is also returning to oversee the series scripts. Satoshi Ishino ( Date A Live , No. 6 ) is again designing the characters, and Toshiki Kameyama is again directing the sound.



©城戸みつる／集英社・カワイスギクライシス製作委員会

Too Cute Crisis

The television anime adaptation of's) manga will premiere onon April 7 at 10:30 p.m. JST before airing onand

Jun Hatori ( Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP . Aya Satsuki ( My Master Has No Tail ) is in charge of series composition and script, and Mayumi Watanabe ( Kakyūsei , Kamiwaza Wanda ) is designing the characters. Shun Narita ( Ancient Girl's Frame , Noblesse ) and Yūsuke Seo ( Dark Gathering ) are composing the music, Haruko Seto ( Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is in charge of color design, Chiho Wada (assistant art director for The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 ) is the art director, Hiroki Tsubouchi ( Hayate the Combat Butler ) is the director of photography, and Hideaki Murai ( Captain Tsubasa , Demon King Daimao ) is editing. Nozomi Nakatani (sound production manager, Phantom of the Idol ) is the sound director, and Yuka Kazama ( Laid-Back Camp ) is in charge of sound effects. Bit Grooove Promotion is in charge of sound production, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production. DIALOGUE+ will perform the anime's ending theme song "Nyanbori de Moffi!!."

The sci-fi comedy follows Liza Luna, who has been dispatched to Earth by the space empire Azatos. At first, she thought that it would be fine to destroy the Earth, since it has a low level of civilization. However, after stopping at a cafe, she encounters a cat and is shocked by her cuteness.



Source: Press release