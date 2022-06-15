Otaku Elf Fantasy Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime

's story of teen shrine attendant dealing with shut-in elf

The Nikkatsu Anime channel on YouTube posted a promotional video to announce that Akihiko Higuchi 's Otaku Elf ( Edomae Elf ) manga is inspiring a television anime.





Seven Seas is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Koganei Koito is a teenager who works as an attendant to the Takamimi Shrine. Rumors have it that a deity dwells within the shrine, but the actual resident is an immortal elf who found herself stuck on Earth some four hundred years ago. What's more, the elf is a total shut-in who won't go outside…and has developed a taste for video games! Now the attendants at the shrine have to cater to the elf's love of the most modern gizmos–from handheld games to virtual reality headsets–in this charming fantasy comedy!

The main cast members are:

Yuka Ozaki as Koito

as Koito Ami Koshimizu as Elda



Takebumi Anzai ( PuraOre! Pride of Orange , Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Go! Go! 575 ) is directing the anime at C2C . Shogo Yasukawa ( A Certain Scientific Railgun T , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is supervising and writing the scripts. Takeshi Oda ( Harukana Receive , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina ) is designing the characters and serving as the chief animation director. Akito Matsuda ( Sound! Euphonium , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is composing the music.

Higuchi drew the following illustration to celebrate the news:

Higuchi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge magazine in 2019. The manga's sixth compiled book volume will ship in Japan on Thursday.

Source: Animate Times