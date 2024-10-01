Everyone's Favorite Shark Kozame Takes a Trip to Tokyo Tower

One of the dark horse anime of 2023 was Odekake Kozame . The cute adventures of the child shark Kozame captured the hearts of many viewers with shorts uploaded to YouTube weekly, and that popularity led to collaboration events all around Japan. The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Red° Tokyo Tower amusement center announced on August 13 its Odekake Kozame collaboration with merchandise, a puzzle, café, and more. The collaboration lasted until September 29.

📅September 6th (Fri) - September 29th (Sun) )

📍RED° TOKYO TOWER

🎟️2,700 yen (includes special gift for visitors)

According to Red° Tokyo Tower's website, visitors received a lunch mat with a ticket purchase. The mat featured art of Kozame surrounding a plate with the message, "You ate everything. Amaz-SEA-ing!"

The merchandise included: pin badges, acrylic stands, key holders, stickers, die cut cushions, face towel, good luck charm, clear file folder, t-shirt, tote bag, canned bread (yes, it's a thing), and can pouch (it's also a thing). Prices ranged from 550 yen to 3,520 yen (about US$3.90 to 24.70).

Image via tokyotower.red-brand.jp ©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

The collaboration café included four menu items: the Kozame-chan Hawaiian pizza, Kozame-chan apple pie, Kozame-chan sky-blue Ramune drink, and Kozame-chan pineapple yogurt. Each order came with a one of six random Odekake Kozame coasters.

Event goers could also participate in a puzzle game. Participants were given a leaflet to play, and received a set of Kozame stickers upon completion.

The star of the collaboration was a meet and greet with Kozame on September 15. Sadly, participants needed to enter a raffle between August 31 to September 4 for a ticket to see the character.

The Red° Tokyo Tower and Odekake Kozame collaboration was a fun little end of summer event. Although it's over, maybe Kozame can come back for another event in the future.