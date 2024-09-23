How would you rate episode 1120 of

Episode 1120 continues to set the stakes higher and higher as we build towards what must (or might?) be the series' grand finale.

This is a continuation of Sabo's escape from the Mary Geoise. Well, Sabo and Vivi and Wapol I suppose—but it is mostly about Sabo and is from Sabo's point of view. I have to admit I found this section rather compelling. I tend to not care for Sabo or maybe it would be more accurate to say I'm rather neutral on him as a character. I appreciate what he means and represents to Luffy—and his relationship with Ace too—but as a rule, I don't leap out of my seat to see him get solo stories. I tend to prefer when he is paired with a character to create more interest (in my case, Koala or especially Robin).

Nevertheless, this all worked really well for me. Sabo being wounded and on the run made for a tense exfiltration/escape narrative. Despite his powers and skill set, he wasn't in a much better position than either Vivi or Wapol—and their attempts to dodge patrols and stow away on vessels was a nice, grounded story for a change. It's a tension we seldom see these days given the sheer power scale on display by a whole host of main cast members.

On the other end of the spectrum, we got some harrowing sequences with the Five Elders and Imu. Imu's entire shtick is ominous and the room with the butterflies is eerie in any palette. The introduction of Imu as a persona on the throne of the world government wielding weapons from bygone eras is part of why I get the sense we are heading toward a conclusion for the series. Perhaps there is more after this but it's hard to imagine who or what that might be at this stage.

