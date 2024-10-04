One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen Come to Universal Studios Hollywood's Fan Fest Nights

Separately ticketed, after-hours event begins on April 25 until May 18

Universal Fan Fest Nights is a new separately ticketed, after-hours event that will kick off at Universal Studios Hollywood next spring. The event nights were first announced to cater to fans of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming and anime. Universal Studios is holding true to its word for that last part as it has announced during L.A. Comic Con on Friday that the One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen anime will be part of the festivities.

Image courtesy of Universal Studios © Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Jujutsu Kaisen Project

Both One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen will have experiences during the event. Universal Studios did not provide any specifics, however. In general, the event nights will feature live entertainment, cosplay , characters, food, and merchandise. There will also be other immersive experiences happening simultaneously throughout the park based on Star Trek , Back to the Future , Harry Potter , and Dungeons & Dragons .

Universal Fan Fest Nights will begin at the theme park on Friday, April 25 and will take place on select nights until May 18. The exact dates are April 25-27; May 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.

Image courtesy of Universal Studios © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Eiichiro Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in Weekly Shonen Jump on July 19, 1997. The manga centers on Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who, like many other pirates, dream of claiming the legendary "One Piece" treasure left behind by a legendary pirate. He gathers a crew and a ship and explores the Grand Line in search of the treasure, while also confronting rival pirates and government navies along the way.

Toei Animation 's ongoing television anime adaption entered the Egghead arc debuted on January 7. Wit Studio is producing The One Piece , a remake of the One Piece anime, for Netflix . The remake is commemorating 25 years of the anime. Netflix produced a live-action series adaptation of the manga that premiered in August 2023. The series will get a second season.

Gege Akutami 's main Jujutsu Kaisen manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018, and it ended on September 30. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha also publishes the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

The manga's first anime adaptation premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. The anime's second season premiered in July 2023 and aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub . The anime will get a sequel adapting the manga's "Culling Game" (Shimetsu Kaiyū) arc. MAPPA will continue to produce the anime.

