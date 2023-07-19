Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 Reveals English Dub's Cast, July 20 Premiere

© Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the Englishfor the second season of theanime on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The company will also stream dubs in Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian on July 27; Italian on August 3; and Castilian Spanish on August 10.

The English cast, which features returning members, includes:

Suzy Goldish is directing the English dub .

The season premiered on July 6 on MBS and TBS and 28 affiliated channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the second season as it airs in Japan in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The second season will air for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime will adapt both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami 's original manga. The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc is airing from July 6 through August 3, and then the show will air two compilation episodes on August 10 and 17. There will be no new episode on August 24, and then the "Shibuya Incident" arc will start on August 31.

Crunchyroll describes the new season:

This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community. One mission is the escorting and erasure of the "Star Plasma Vessel", Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…

Shōta Goshozono ( Jujutsu Kaisen episode 8, 17 director) is replacing Sunghoo Park as the anime's director. The new cast members include Anna Nagase as Riko Amanai, and Takehito Koyasu as Toji Fushiguro. Tatsuya Kitani performs the opening theme song "Ao no Sumika" (Blue House), and Soushi Sakiyama performs the ending theme song "Akari" (Lantern).

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.

Source: Press release