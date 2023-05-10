Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's 'Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu' Arc Reveals Theme Song Artists

©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会

Jujutsu Kaisen

The official website for theanime revealed the artists for the opening and ending theme songs in the second season's "Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu" arc on Wednesday.performs the opening theme song "Ao no Sumika" (Blue House), andperforms the ending theme song "Akari" (Lantern). Both singles will debut on July 19. In addition, thesegment of the "STAGE 2023" event will preview a part of the opening theme song on May 21.

The season will premiere on July 6 on MBS and TBS and 28 affiliated channels.

Shōta Goshozono ( Jujutsu Kaisen episode 8, 17 director) is replacing Sunghoo Park as the anime's director. The new cast members include Anna Nagase as Riko Amanai, and Takehito Koyasu as Toji Fushiguro.

The second season will air for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime will adapt both the "Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu" arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada on March 18.

Gege Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

Viz Media describes the first volume:

Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal…

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.

The Jujutsu Kaisen : Phantom Parade smartphone role-playing game will release in spring 2023.