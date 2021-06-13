Jujutsu Kaisen Series Gets Mobile RPG

This year's 28th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga is inspiring a role-playing game titled Jujutsu Kaisen : Phantom Parade for iOS and Android devices by developer Sumzap . The game will be free-to-play with optional in-app purchases.

Shueisha has not yet revealed a release window for the game. The magazine revealed character visuals for Yūji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Saoru Gojō, and Kento Nanami. Shueisha stated more characters will also appear in the game.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on June 4. The manga has over 50 million copies in circulation.

The manga will go on hiatus beginning with the Weekly Shonen Jump 's 29th issue on June 21 due to Akutami's poor health. The magazine will announce when the manga will return at a later date once Akutami has sufficiently recovered

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered last October, and it had 24 episodes. Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie), a new anime film for the franchise , will open this winter. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.