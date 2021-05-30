Jujutsu Kaisen Manga's Circulation Jumps 590% to 50 Million Copies Since Anime's Debut

Volume 16 will have 2-million-copy Initial run on Friday

Shueisha reported on Monday that the initial run of the upcoming 16th volume of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga will have 2 million copies. Shueisha also announced that the manga's total circulation rose to over 50 million, including print and digital copies, as well as copies not yet sold. The 16th volume will ship on Friday .

The manga's circulation rose about 590% since the premiere of its anime adaptation last October. The manga's 15th compiled volume alone had 1.5 million copies in its initial run — the first time that any of the manga's volumes has had more than 1 million copies in its initial run. The volume shipped on February 4.

The manga had:

8.5 million in early October

10 million on October 29

15 million on December 16

20 million on January 13

25 million on January 26

30 million on February 9

35 million on March 4

40 million on March 31

45 million on April 21

In addition, Shueisha revealed that the manga's 18th volume (out on December 25) and 19th volume (out on April 4, 2022) will have an edition that will bundle merchandise. The 18th volume will bundle an acrylic stand calendar with 32 character charms. The 19th volume will bundle five objects from the manga's Shibuya Incident arc, and a series of "on-the-scene photos" taken from panels of the manga.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English and it describes the story:

In a world where demons feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryoma Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural! Yuji Itadori is high schooler who spends his days visiting his bedridden grandfather. Although he looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object, but little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal...

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered on October 2, and it had 24 episodes. Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie), a new anime film for the franchise , will open this winter. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web (link 2)