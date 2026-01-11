Season 3 will continue with a different artist

Image courtesy of Ize Press

Season 2 of Solo Leveling Ragnarok has officially concluded following the announcement that its artist JIN will be enlisting for South Korea's mandatory military service.

JIN confirmed the news in an episode published on January 7 on Kakao Webtoon, telling readers that season 2 would be his final contribution to the series before he begins his service. In a message to fans, he reflected on his four years working on webtoons, saying the experience helped him grow significantly as an artist and that his time on the series had been deeply meaningful.

Webtoon production company D&C Webtoon also issued a statement confirming that Solo Leveling Ragnarok season 2 has ended and that season 3 will continue with a different artist. The company did not announce a release date for the next season.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok is the sequel to the globally popular webtoon Solo Leveling and has maintained a strong following since its launch on Kakao Webtoon.

Set years after the original, Ragnarok follows Sooho Sung, the son of protagonist Jinwoo Sung, as he discovers his powers and confronts the legacy left by his legendary father. Created by Daul with art and adaptation by JIN and Brix of REDICE Studio, the series delivers the same high-stakes battles, emotional depth, and cinematic visuals that made its predecessor a global hit.

Already serialized digitally on Tapas, Solo Leveling Ragnarok has surpassed 1 million views as of September 2025. The print edition by Ize Press will arrive in major bookstores, online retailers, and comic shops across the U.S. in June 2026, just months after the final volume of the original series releases in March.

Solo Leveling remains one of the most successful Korean webtoons in the U.S. market, having topped global sales charts and inspired a record-breaking anime adaptation, which includes two anime seasons and a compilation film. The franchise also has several video game adaptations, and a planned Netflix live-action series in the works starring Woo-Seok Byeon .

Source: Kakao Webtoon





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.