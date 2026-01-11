Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novels Get TV Anime

The "Overlap Bunko All-Star Gathering Special 2026 Part I" livestream event announced on Sunday that a television anime adaptation of Isle Osaki 's Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers ( Shinja Zero no Megami-sama to Hajimeru Isekai Kōryaku or Clear the world like a game with the zero believers goddess ) light novel series has been green-lit. The novel series' illustrator Tam-U and artist Hakuto Shiroi of the novels' manga adaptation each contributed an illustration to celebrate the anime news:

J-Novel Club licensed both the novel series and its manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Makoto Takatsuki is a normal high school student and a hardcore RPG player. However, “normal” goes out the window when his whole class is involved in a bus crash and whisked away to another world! Powerful gods rule this strange new land of magic and monsters, and every newcomer is blessed with strong stats and unique skills. Well, not quite. Makoto's stats turn out to be pathetic, and his skills are super weak compared to his classmates'...he's even stuck as an apprentice mage. Worse still, he's given only ten years to live! Luckily, Makoto soon meets a minor goddess named Noah, who appears in Makoto's dreams and asks him to become her first believer. With the help of Noah's blessings and a divine weapon, Makoto seeks to become strong enough to rescue his goddess from the dungeon where she's been trapped. By training hard and using his weak skills in unorthodox ways, Makoto proves that, even when playing on hardcore difficulty, an RPG player always makes it to the end!

Osaki began the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō service in May 2018. Overlap Bunko began publishing the novel series in March 2019, and there are 12 volumes so far. Shiroi launched the manga adaptation on the Comic Gardo service in April 2020, and there are nine volumes so far. J-Novel Club published the 12th volume in English in October 2024.

