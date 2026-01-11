Firefly Wedding Manga Gets TV Anime by David Production in October

A website opened on Monday to announce that a television anime adaptation of Oreko Tachibana 's Firefly Wedding manga will premiere on the Fuji TV network this October.

Takahiro Kamei (2022-2024's Urusei Yatsura ) is directing the anime at david production , and Yukiko Aikei ( Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop , Your Lie in April ) is designing the characters.

Viz publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

On the surface, Satoko has it all—she's beautiful, the daughter of a nobleman, and at a prime age for marriage. Unfortunately, she is also quite ill and only has a short time left to live. Before she can secure a marriage that will redeem her worth in her family's eyes, she finds herself the target of the mysterious assassin Shinpei, and her plans are put in jeopardy. In order to save herself, she makes a desperate proposal—of marriage! When it comes to love, however, Shinpei takes “until death do we part” seriously.

Tachibana launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in January 2023, and Shogakukan published the 12th volume in December.