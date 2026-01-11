Webtoon-Based Cashero Live-Action Series Tops Neflix's Global Non-English Shows Chart

Series recorded 6.1 million views during week of December 29 - January 4

Image via Netflix's Tudum website © Netflix

The Netflix series Cashero continues to gain momentum in its second week of release, climbing to No. 1 on the platform's Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows list for the week of December 29 through January 4.

The webtoon-based series, which follows a working-class hero whose superpowers increase in proportion to the money he spends, recorded 6.1 million views during the week. The show ranked in the Top 10 in 51 countries, underscoring its growing global appeal. During the week of December 22-28, the show ranked at #2. The series debuted on December 26.

Cashero blends superhero action with everyday financial struggles, portraying a protagonist forced to balance living expenses with the cost of using his extraordinary abilities.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, Cashero follows the story of Sang-ung Kang, an ordinary civil servant who gains superpowers proportional to the amount of cash he holds. Played by Jun-ho Lee of 2PM, Kang is a regular employee at a community center whose life takes a dramatic turn as he uses his powers to save the world—at the cost of his own salary. While his dream is simply to own a house, the twist lies in that using his powers makes the money disappear, forcing him into a series of ironic and challenging situations.

Fans can watch the show on Netflix.

The English version of the Cashero webtoon is available on Tapas . Team befar has been drawing the series.

Source: JTBC (Jung-sun Park)