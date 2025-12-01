Netflix Sets December 26 Worldwide Debut for Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series Cashero

English-subtitled teaser video also streamed

Image via Netflix Korea's X/Twitter account © Netflix

Netflix announced on December 1 that its live-action Korean series Cashero will debut worldwide on December 26.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, Cashero follows the story of Sang-ung Kang, an ordinary civil servant who gains superpowers proportional to the amount of cash he holds. Played by Jun-ho Lee of 2PM, Kang is a regular employee at a community center whose life takes a dramatic turn as he uses his powers to save the world—at the cost of his own salary. While his dream is simply to own a house, the twist lies in that using his powers makes the money disappear, forcing him into a series of ironic and challenging situations.

Netflix also released the first poster and teaser trailer. The poster features the protagonist staring at his hand as money turns to dust, hinting at the cost of using his powers. The teaser highlights the series' dark comedy tone, as his girlfriend warns him not to use his abilities—yet circumstances force him to reveal them.

The cast also includes Jun-ho Lee, Hye-jun Kim as Kang's girlfriend Minsuk, and Byung-chul Kim and Hyang-gi Kim as fellow superpowered characters.

Source: Dispatch (Myung-joo Lee)