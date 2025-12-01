K Manga Adds You Can't Be in a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends! Manga

Kodansha 's K Manga service announced last week that it has added Shinya Misu 's You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends! ( Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai ) manga.

The manga centers on Eiyū, a high school boy whose two childhood friends, Shio and Akari, also go to the same school as him. He has now started looking at them with both romantic and lustful eyes, though he knows that they have no interest in him, which causes him no end of worrying. However, Shio and Akari have their own secrets.

Misu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on November 7.

The manga is getting a television anime that will premiere in 2026. Tezuka Productions is animating the project. CyberAgent is producing.