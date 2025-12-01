Golden Kamuy Anime Reveals Final Arc's January 5 Debut, Opening Song Artists

The staff for the anime of Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga started streaming the promotional video for the television anime's final arc on Monday. The video reveals the anime's January 5 broadcast debut on Tokyo MX and BS11 channels, and it will also stream on Prime Video at 11:00 p.m. JST. The video also revealed that "Kogane no Kanata" (Beyond the Gold) by Awich × ALI , the theme song of the Golden Kamuy: Sapporo Beer Kōjō-hen ( Golden Kamuy : Sapporo Beer Factory Arc) prologue films, will be the final arc's opening theme song.





Image courtesy of Sony Music ©野田サトル/集英社・ゴールデンカムイ製作委員会

The final arc lists a mostly returning cast and staff. Chief director Shizutaka Sugahara returns from the fourth season at Brains Base , and Noboru Takagi also returns to oversee the scripts. Takumi Yamakawa is again designing the characters. Yukihiro Shibutani ( Case Closed , Natsume's Book of Friends , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) and Mao Miyake ( Natsume's Book of Friends season 7) are the art directors. Magic Capsule is in charge of sound production, and WOWOW is distributing.

Golden Kamuy: Sapporo Beer Kōjō-hen , the two prologue films of the anime's final arc, opened in Japanese theaters on October 10 and 31.

The anime's fourth season first premiered in October 2022 and aired episodes 1-6 (37-42 of the overall anime), before it stopped the broadcast. The staff had delayed episodes 7-13 of the anime's fourth season (episodes 43-49 of the overall anime) due to the November 1 death of an unnamed main staff member of the anime. The announcement noted the main staff member who died was "indispensable" to the production, so the production committee and the anime's studio Brains Base decided on the delay after some discussion.

The anime restarted its broadcast in April 2023 with its first episode (overall episode 37 for the anime franchise ).

The first television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . The second season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation began streaming an English dub later that month. The third season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation streamed an English dub .

Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

The manga's first official spinoff novel titled Golden Kamuy: Tsurumi Tokushirō no Shukugan ( Golden Kamuy : Tokushirō Tsurumi's Aspiration) by historical mystery writer Amon Ibuko has a limited edition Blu-ray Disc bundle, which shipped in Japan on October 17. The Blu-ray Disc features the anime adaptation of the popular manga chapter "Inazuma Gōtō to Mamushi no O-Gin" ("The Lightning Thief and Viper Ogin"), and the mini episode "Shimaenaga" (The Hokkaido Long-Tailed Snow Bird). The anime's runtime is about 30 minutes long.