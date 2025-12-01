Oreco Tachibana's Firefly Wedding Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Series debuted in 2022

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE platform announced in the 76th chapter of Oreco Tachibana 's Firefly Wedding ( Hotaru no Yomeiri ) manga that the series will end in three more chapters. The chapter officially releases on December 15, but is available now for early access.

The series began its final arc on October 20.

Comikey and Viz Media both release the manga in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga physically and will release the fifth volume on January 27. Viz Media describes the manga:

Afflicted with a heart condition, Meiji-era noblewoman Satoko is determined to secure a marriage that will benefit her family before she dies. But before she can realize her goal, she's targeted by a mysterious assassin named Shinpei. In a last-ditch effort to save her life, Satoko asks her would-be murderer to marry her. Her proposal isn't sincere, but unfortunately for her, Shinpei loves as intensely as he kills. Can Satoko find a way to break the engagement without losing her life?

The manga launched on the Manga ONE app in 2022. Shogakukan published the ninth compiled book volume on September 19. The 10th volume will ship on December 19. The manga was nominated in the Best Shōjo Manga category of Kodansha 's 48th annual Manga Awards in 2024.

Tachibana launched the manga on Shogakukan's website in 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th and final volume in 2022. Southeast Asian publisher licensed the manga. U.S.-based localization company Media Inc. added the manga in its service in July 2021.

Tachibana also launched a spinoff manga titled #Batsu Ichi Arasā Joshi to Danshi Kōkōsei on Ura Sunday in June 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's one volume in Japan in February 2019. Shogakukan Asia published the manga's English version with the title Promise Cinderella #Strike One in September 2020.