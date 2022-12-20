Promise Cinderella's Oreco Tachibana Launches New Manga

Tachibana to launch romance manga on January 1

Manga artist Oreco Tachibana announced on their Twitter account on Monday that they will start a new manga series titled Hotaru no Yomeiri (Hotaru's Wedding) in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app on January 1.

The romance story set in the Meiji era is about a young lady who, with only a short time left to live, decides to marry a professional killer.

Tachibana launched the Promise Cinderella manga on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday website in 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in June 2018. The 16th and final volume released on August 19.

Southeast Asian publisher Shogakukan Asia licensed the manga and published the manga's ninth volume in English in September.

U.S.-based localization company Comikey Media Inc. added the manga in its service in July 2021.

Tachibana also launched a spinoff manga titled #Batsu Ichi Arasa Joshi to Danshi Kōkōsei on Ura Sunday in June 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's one volume in Japan in February 2019. Shogakukan Asia published the manga's English version with the title Promise Cinderella #Strike One in September 2020.