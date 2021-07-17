Comikey Releases Promise Cinderella, Cursed Sword, Record of Ragnarok, More Manga

New manga publisher to also release Girl Crush, Beneath the Mask manga in August

US-based localization company Comikey Media Inc. announced on Saturday that it will release more manga in English from Shogakukan , Shinchosha , Compass, and Coamix in the next few months.

The new licenses include:

Title: Cursed Sword ( Jaken-san wa Sugu Bureru )

Author: Nikiichi Tobita

Release Date: July 17

Summary: A fantasy world filled with magic, and inhabited by fantastic races, just like any other... Or so it used to be. The dawning of the technological era has brought forth computers, phones, tablets, and even the Internet. Fantasia has become ever changed... That is, until a pair of siblings stumbled upon and mysterious sword...



Title: Promise Cinderella

Author: Oreco Tachibana

Release Date: July 17

Summary: Full-time housewife Hayame lives a simple and peaceful life. But when her husband suddenly asks for a divorce and her purse is stolen, she is forced to live on the streets without a penny to her name. In the midst of all this hardship, a rich and mean-spirited high school boy named Issei steps into her life. Her encounter with this guy soon turns her "peaceful" world upside down...



Title: Girl Crush

Author: Midori Tayama

Release Date: August

Summary: Tenka Momose can sing and dance... she's pretty and smart to boot! She's good at everything but love. One day she meets Erian Satou, pulled in by her passionate dedication to becoming an idol. This is the story about two young girls chasing after their K-Pop idol dream!!



Title: Beneath the Mask ( Mi ni Oboenonai Riyū de Konyakuhaki saremashita Keredo, Kamen no Shita ga Minikui da nante, Ittai Dare ga Itta no Kashira? )

Authors: Neneko Kobato, En Nekokawa

Release Date: August

Summary: Katya has always hid her face under a mask during her days at the academy. Now, right in the middle of the graduation party, her financé the First Prince calls off their engagement, accusing her of being as mean-hearted as her ugly appearance. But he should've thought twice, because after all, who ever said beneath the mask was an ugly face?



Through Coamix , Comikey will also begin releasing Shinya Umemura , Ajichika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga in October. Viz Media announced in June that it has licensed the manga, and will begin releasing it this fall digitally with a planned physical release starting in spring 2022.

Comikey announced its partnership with Shogakukan on Monday, and began releasing eight titles in English digitally on the same day.

Comikey users can read the first chapter and most recent chapter of each manga for free. For other chapters, users have the option to purchase the digital "Keys" currency to unlock those chapters. Comikey stated last week it plans to first focus on catching up on the latest chapters in Japan before simultaneously publishing new chapters alongside their Japanese debut.

Comikey was founded in 2020, and also plans to host other Asian comics such as webtoons and manhua. The company also plans to localize series into Spanish, Portuguese, and more. The platform officially launched in June with content from Kuaikan Manhua.

Japanese server platform business company Link-U announced on July 9 that it had signed a licensing contract with Shogakukan 's Manga ONE editorial department to localize works to be published on Comikey. Link-U's other products include the Manga ONE , Manga Up! , Manga Park, Gangan Online , and Sunday Webry apps in Japan, as well as Shueisha 's global service MANGA Plus .

Source: Press release