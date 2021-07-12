Comikey Service to Release 8 Shogakukan Manga in English Digitally

Manga include Battle in 5 Seconds After Meeting, Killer in Love, Killer Vamp, Reptile Secrets , more

US-based localization company Comikey Media Inc. announced on Monday that it is partnering with Japanese publisher Shogakukan to release several of Shogakukan 's manga titles in English digitally. The titles will be available worldwide outside of Japan.

Comikey plans to release the following manga:

Saizō Harawata and Kashiwa Miyako's Battle in 5 Seconds After Meeting ( Deatte 5-byō de Battle )

and Kashiwa Miyako's ( ) Rui Tsukiyo , Takashi Tsukimi , and Sakura Miwabe's Happy Harem Making with the Mightiest Orc! ( Shijō Saikyō Orc-san no Tanoshii Isekai Haremzukuri )

, , and Sakura Miwabe's ( ) Gujira 's Reptile Secrets ( Himitsu no Reptiles )

's ( ) Kisetsu Morita and Miuko Ikuhashi's I'm a Demon Lord. I Got Remarried to the Mother of a Hero, So She Became My Daughter-in-Law. ( Maō desu. Onna Yūsha no Hahaoya to Saikonshita no de, Onna Yūsha ga Giri no Musume ni Narimashita. )

and Miuko Ikuhashi's ( ) Enma Akiyama's Killer in Love ( Kimi ni Koisuru Satsujinki )

( ) shiryu and Youkan Oota's The Strongest Savior's Second Chance ( Shi ni Modori, Subete wo Sukū Tameni Saikyō e to Itaru )

( ) Sabu Musha's Don't XXX With Teachers! ( Sensei de ○○ Shichai Ikemasen! )

( ) Hajime Bako's Killer Vamp ( Chi to Hai no Joō )

Shogakukan publishes all the above manga on its Ura Sunday or Manga ONE apps in Japan.

Users of the service can read the first chapter and most recent chapter of each manga for free. For other chapters, users have the option to purchase the digital "Keys" currency to unlock those chapters. Comikey stated it plans to first focus on catching up on the latest chapters in Japan before simultaneously publishing new chapters alongside their Japanese debut.

Comikey was founded in 2020, and also plans to host other Asian comics such as webtoons and manhua. The company also plans to localize series into Spanish, Portuguese, and more. The platform officially launched in June with content from Kuaikan Manhua.

Japanese server platform business company Link-U announced on July 9 that it had signed a licensing contract with Shogakukan 's Manga ONE editorial department to localize works to be published on Comikey. Link-U's other products include the Manga ONE , Manga Up! , Manga Park, Gangan Online , and Sunday Webry apps in Japan, as well as Shueisha 's global service MANGA Plus .

Source: Press release