Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 17-23

Spy×Family is #1 for a second week, while Uma Musume and The Fragrant Flower keep hitting high spots week after week; all of them nipping at the heels of My Hero Academia in the cumulative.

― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in m...