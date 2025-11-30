News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 17-23

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
My Hero Academia final season earns 3.5% rating

The live-action Thermae Romae film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, November 22 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.8% rating.

Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE anime film aired on NTV on Friday, November 21 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV November 23 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.2
Detective Conan NTV November 22 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.8
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV November 23 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.9
My Hero Academia final season NTV November 22 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.5
One Piece Fuji TV November 23 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.9
Doraemon TV Asahi November 22 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.5
You and Idol Precure♪ TV Asahi November 23 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi November 22 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.2
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E November 22 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E November 20 (Thurs) 19:00 20 min.
1.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 10-16
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives