New Assassination Classroom Film Reveals 5 More New Cast

The first 2026 issue of'smagazine revealed five new cast members for thethe Movie: Everybody's Time) anime film on Monday.

The newly announced cast are:

Previously announced new cast includes:

Kikuko Inoue as Azusa

Mai Fuchigami as Hotaru, in addition to Nagisa

Sayumi Suzushiro as Kaho Tsuchiya

Mai Kanazawa as Kokona Tagawa

The cast members from the previous television anime will reprise their roles for the film.

Masaki Kitamura ( After-School Hanako-kun , Gundam Evolve ) is directing the film at Lerche . Makoto Uezu returns to pen the script for the film, and Aya Higami ( After-School Hanako-kun ) is designing the characters.

The film will open in Japan on March 20, 2026 with Avex Film Labels distributing.

The new film contains a full collection of episodes that were left out of the anime due to time constraints. The original manga's author Yūsei Matsui stated that the film is not just a 10th anniversary project, but is also a continuation of the main story.

Matsui's Assassination Classroom manga ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2012 to 2016. The manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series that aired in 2015, and a 25-episode second season that aired in 2016. An anime film then opened in Japan in November 2016.

Toonami began airing the anime's first season in August 2020, and started airing the second season in 2022.

Assassination Classroom also inspired two live-action films that opened in Japan in March 2015 and March 2016, respectively.