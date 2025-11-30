News
New Assassination Classroom Film Reveals 5 More New Cast

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Yūichirō Umehara, Kappei Yamaguchi, Tetsu Inada, Kazuhiro Yamaji, Hiroki Tōchi join cast of March 20 film
Image via Assassination Classroom anime's website
© 松井優征／集英社・アニメ「暗殺教室」製作委員会2025
The first 2026 issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed five new cast members for the Gekijōban Ansatsu Kyōshitsu Minna no Jikan (Assassination Classroom the Movie: Everybody's Time) anime film on Monday.

The newly announced cast are:

 Previously announced new cast includes: 

  • Kikuko Inoue as Azusa
  • Mai Fuchigami as Hotaru, in addition to Nagisa
  • Sayumi Suzushiro as Kaho Tsuchiya
  • Mai Kanazawa as Kokona Tagawa

    • The cast members from the previous television anime will reprise their roles for the film.

    Masaki Kitamura (After-School Hanako-kunGundam Evolve) is directing the film at LercheMakoto Uezu returns to pen the script for the film, and Aya Higami (After-School Hanako-kun) is designing the characters.

    The film will open in Japan on March 20, 2026 with Avex Film Labels distributing.

    The new film contains a full collection of episodes that were left out of the anime due to time constraints. The original manga's author Yūsei Matsui stated that the film is not just a 10th anniversary project, but is also a continuation of the main story.

    Matsui's Assassination Classroom manga ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2012 to 2016. The manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series that aired in 2015, and a 25-episode second season that aired in 2016. An anime film then opened in Japan in November 2016.

    Toonami began airing the anime's first season in August 2020, and started airing the second season in 2022.

    Assassination Classroom also inspired two live-action films that opened in Japan in March 2015 and March 2016, respectively.

    Source: Weekly Shonen Jump 2026 issue 1

