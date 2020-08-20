News
Assassination Classroom Anime Premieres on Toonami on August 29
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Anime based on Yusei Matsui's manga will air at 1:00 a.m.
The official Facebook account for Adult Swim's Toonami programming block announced on Thursday that Assassination Classroom will join the Saturday night lineup starting on August 29. The show will air at 1:00 a.m.
The full lineup for August 29 includes:
12:00AM – Dragon Ball Super
12:30AM – JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
01:00AM – Assassination Classroom
01:30AM – Black Clover
02:00AM – Fire Force
02:30AM – Naruto Shippūden
03:00AM – Samurai Jack
Yusei Matsui's Assassination Classroom manga ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2012 to 2016. The manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series that aired in 2015, and a 25-episode second season aired in 2016. An anime film then opened in Japan in November 2016.
Assassination Classroom also inspired two live action films that opened in Japan in March 2015 and March 2016, respectively.
Thanks to Nicholas Reichling for the news tip.
Source: Toonami's Facebook page