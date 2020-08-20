Assassination Classroom Anime Premieres on Toonami on August 29

Anime based on's manga will air at 1:00 a.m.

The official Facebook account for Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block announced on Thursday that Assassination Classroom will join the Saturday night lineup starting on August 29. The show will air at 1:00 a.m.

The full lineup for August 29 includes:

Yusei Matsui 's Assassination Classroom manga ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2012 to 2016. The manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series that aired in 2015, and a 25-episode second season aired in 2016. An anime film then opened in Japan in November 2016.

Assassination Classroom also inspired two live action films that opened in Japan in March 2015 and March 2016, respectively.

Thanks to Nicholas Reichling for the news tip.