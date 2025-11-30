SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes Anime Reveals 2 More Cast Members

The official website for Aniplex and Sony Music 's new original television anime series SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes posted on Sunday two new cast members and the lyric video for the ninth episode's insert song "Romanticist Killer."

The newly announced cast members are:

Megumi Han as Krios, a XENOS boy that JUNE meets

Maaya Uchida as Lukos, Krios' twin brother and also serves as his knight

The new characters appeared in the anime's ninth episode on Sunday.

The series

debuted onon October 5 at 9:30 a.m. JST, and began streaming on various services in Japan starting on October 7.is streaming the series worldwide excluding Asia. The anime will air for two consecutive(quarter of a year).

The anime stars:

Daisuke Yoshida ( Idol Incidents , Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga ) is directing the anime at Studio VOLN . Naho Ōtsuki (key animator for Lycoris Recoil , Back Arrow ) and Nami Fujii (key animator for My Hero Academia seasons 6 and 7) are designing the characters for animation, and Shūhei Mutsuki ( Spy×Family three seasons) is composing the music.

Fumiaki Maruto ( Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend light novel author and anime scriptwriter) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Hidari ( Santa Company , Fractale , Phantom in the Twilight ) is the original character designer.

Other staff members include:

The in-story unit SI-VIS performs both the opening theme song "So Far Away" and the ending theme song "Friends & Smile" for the anime's first half. Taisho is handling the vocals in songs for YOSUKE, the leader of SI-VIS.

The story centers on the members of the SI-VIS co-ed vocal unit that is wildly popular both inside and outside Japan. Their true secret identity is a group of heroes who fight against a mysterious calamity threatening to destroy the world named "Mirage." Through their live performances, they gather the power to fight.