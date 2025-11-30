News
SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes Anime Reveals 2 More Cast Members

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Megumi Han, Maaya Uchida as twins Krios & Lukos appeared in episode 9

The official website for Aniplex and Sony Music's new original television anime series SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes posted on Sunday two new cast members and the lyric video for the ninth episode's insert song "Romanticist Killer."

The newly announced cast members are:

Megumi Han as Krios, a XENOS boy that JUNE meets

Image via SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes anime's X/Twitter account
©2025 ハルモニアエンタテインメント

Maaya Uchida as Lukos, Krios' twin brother and also serves as his knight

Image via SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes anime's X/Twitter account
©2025 ハルモニアエンタテインメント

The new characters appeared in the anime's ninth episode on Sunday.

The series 

SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes visual
Image via SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes' X/Twitter account
©2025 ハルモニアエンタテインメント
debuted on Fuji TV on October 5 at 9:30 a.m. JST, and began streaming on various services in Japan starting on October 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the series worldwide excluding Asia. The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year).

The anime stars:

Daisuke Yoshida (Idol IncidentsBlue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga) is directing the anime at Studio VOLNNaho Ōtsuki (key animator for Lycoris RecoilBack Arrow) and Nami Fujii (key animator for My Hero Academia seasons 6 and 7) are designing the characters for animation, and Shūhei Mutsuki (Spy×Family three seasons) is composing the music.

Fumiaki Maruto (Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend light novel author and anime scriptwriter) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Hidari (Santa CompanyFractalePhantom in the Twilight) is the original character designer.

Other staff members include:

The in-story unit SI-VIS performs both the opening theme song "So Far Away" and the ending theme song "Friends & Smile" for the anime's first half. Taisho is handling the vocals in songs for YOSUKE, the leader of SI-VIS.

The story centers on the members of the SI-VIS co-ed vocal unit that is wildly popular both inside and outside Japan. Their true secret identity is a group of heroes who fight against a mysterious calamity threatening to destroy the world named "Mirage." Through their live performances, they gather the power to fight.

Sources: SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes anime's website, Comic Natalie

