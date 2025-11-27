A Guide to AnimEigo's Black Friday Sale

Heads up! MediaOCD is having its annual Black Friday sale from Thursday, November 27 through Monday, December 1! All but the most recent of its AnimEigo Blu-ray releases are 50% off for this holiday weekend only, as long as you use the coupon code KUROFRIDAY25.



In addition to the titles below, MediaOCD is offering blowout prices on a number of out-of-print Discotek Media releases, and a smattering of recent titles from Media Blasters.











Looking for the Full Moon Vol. 1

Based on the bestselling shojo manga series created by Arina Tanemura,

Looking for the Full Moon

follows a girl as she pursues her dream to become a pop singer despite being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Mitsuki's a normal 12-year-old girl who dreams of becoming an idol singer... except she's dying of cancer. With surgery looming that could damage her vocal chords, and a grandmother completely against Mitsuki's dreams of showbiz, it seems like her wish will never come true. But when she's visited by two shinigami - Takuto and Meruko - Mitsuki makes a promise. If they can help her fulfill her dream, then she will part with her soul willingly when the time comes. A grand, emotional and spiriting adventure,

Looking for the Full Moon

is full of great songs, touching moments, and characters you'll fall in love with.

While this show was partially released, the English version has never before been seen past episode 28! This new edition includes a shiny new HD remaster, and the complete English dub!





Sasuke - The Complete Television Series

SRP: $59.95, now $29.98

29 Episodes on 3 Discs

For Audiences 13+

During the 17

th

century, Lord Tokugawa wages a ruthless war of domination across Japan. Among his targets are the mighty Sarutobi clan, whose most formidable warrior is Daisuke Ozaru. When Ozaru's wife is assassinated, his young son Sasuke - traumatized and believing his father dead - considers himself an orphan. Unbeknownst to him, a mysterious traveler who takes him in is actually Ozaru in disguise. And now, father and son walk a hidden path, as Daisuke secretly trains Sasuke to become a deadly master ninja, so that one day, he can avenge his mother and strike back at the empire that destroyed their family.

This historic 1968 anime series comes to North America for the very first time in a complete collection that has been thoughtfully restored from the original film assets and features newly produced subtitles and a previously unreleased English dub.





Metal Skin Panic Madox-01 OVA

SRP: $17.99, now $8.98

Includes Director Commentary & Other Bonus Features

For Audiences 13+

In the first test of a revolutionary personal battle-suit, the MADOX-01, Ace female test-pilot Kusumoto Elle smashes an attacking tank force and humiliates Lt. Kilgore, Japan's most-macho tank-jockey, in the process. Kilgore swears he'll get even, and he gets his chance when the prototype MADOX literally falls off the back of a truck in the middle of Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the MADOX, which fell off the back of one truck, off a bridge, and into the back of another truck, has found its way into the hands of college student Sugimoto Kōji. Intrigued by the MADOX, Kōji makes the big mistake of fooling with it without reading the manual first and soon finds himself locked in the suit and zooming around downtown Tokyo. Mass urban mayhem and action ensue.

The first AnimEigo release from back in 1990 is still one of its most popular. This new HD edition includes the fantastic UK dub, never before released in North America!





Romeo's Blue Skies

SRP: $59.95, now $29.98

Complete 33-Episode Series Remastered in HD Widescreen

For Audiences 13+

One of the best loved installments in Nippon Animation's legendary

World Masterpiece Theater

line of TV series that spanned generations,

Romeo's Blue Skies

makes its North American debut in a remastered widescreen edition.

Romeo, a poor kid living in a Swiss village, bravely sells himself into servitude as a chimney sweep to save his family. On his way to Milan, he meets a mysterious boy named Alfredo, and they become fast friends. Life as a chimney sweep is hard and dangerous. But together, and with the help of some new friends - the "Black Brothers" - Romeo and Alfredo find themselves striving for a better life.





Nobody's Boy Remi

SRP: $69.95, now $34.98

51 Episodes on 4 Discs

For Audiences 13+

Free Optional 3-D Glasses

Remi was once a happy little boy, living with his mom and pet cow in the French countryside. But that joyous childhood comes to a screeching halt when daddy comes home, tells him he's adopted, and sells him to a street performer. Suddenly forced to accompany the gruff Vitalis, his dogs and his monkey as they wander on foot all over the country, Remi thinks that life can't possibly get worse. But he is VERY wrong.

An incredible testament to the human spirit, this classic series from celebrated director Osamu Dezaki (Tomorrow's Joe, Dear Brother, Space Adventure Cobra) is equally shocking, tragic and joyous. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of broadcaster Nippon TV in 1977, seasoned anime director Osamu Dezaki and the legendary animation studio, TMS Entertainment, collaborated to produce Nobody's Boy Remi as a complete, year-long anime series in 3-D. This has never been attempted before or since, in any country. AnimEigo presents Remi in its original 3-D and in High Definition for the first time. And for viewing without the 3-D effect, simply remove the glasses and enjoy it in 2-D.







Bubblegum Crisis Perfect Collection

SRP: $49.99, now $24.98

Full 8-Episode Series

For Audiences 13+

50-Page Booklet with Original Liner Notes

Originally released in Japan starting in 1987, and an OVA (Original Video Animation) mega-hit among the early American anime scene,

Bubblegum Crisis

is the show that put AnimEigo on the map. Over the years the series, and its unique noir blend of mecha, cute girls, 80s J-pop, and cyberpunk dystopia, has inspired countless imitators

.

It stands as a seminal work in the world of Japanese science fiction and is a landmark part of anime history. The AnimEigo

Perfect Collection

Blu-ray edition features all 8 episodes of the original series presented in full 1080p HD and includes a new video interview with the renowned character designer, Kenichi Sonoda, and a 50-page book filled with additional interviews and insightful liner notes.

It is the year 2032 A.D. Like a Phoenix, the city of MegaTokyo is rising from the ashes of a devastating earthquake. In the twisted canyons of the megalopolis, the Knight Sabers, a small band of high-tech mercenaries, fight a lonely battle against the evil GENOM Corporation and its sinister androids, the Boomers. Venture into an all too probable future, where technology has run amuck, and emotion is all that separates Man from Machine.





Bubblegum Crash OVA

SRP: $24.95, now $12.48

For Audiences 13+

Bubblegum Crash

is a 1991 OVA anime produced by Artmic and

Artland that followed the beloved 1987 series,

Bubblegum Crisis

, taking place a year after the original story. The new release contains all 3 episodes -

Illegal Army, Geo Climbers and Melt Down

. It features a full restoration of Episode 2 (

Geo-Climbers

), along with new HD upscales of Episodes 1 and 3.

Times are changing in MegaTokyo. Boomers are no longer seen as a scourge, but rather, the city's saviors - heralds of a new, prosperous era. With the Knight Sabers' mission supposedly accomplished, their leader, Sylia, suddenly disappears, leaving the team to go their separate ways. In the meantime, a dangerous cabal of power-suited mercenaries start hunting for a revolutionary AI that's about to change the world. Keenly aware of the consequences, Sylia gets the band back together. Equipped with even bigger and badder hard suits, the Knight Sabers now find themselves entangled in a conflict seemingly orchestrated by a voice from the past.

