Live-Action Haguregumo Series Premieres on January 4

Cinema Today reported on Thursday the live-action series of'smanga will premiere on theBS andBSP4K channels on January 4.

The story is set at Tokyo's Shinagawa-shuku way station in the Bakumatsu period, the waning days of the Tokugawa shogunate. It follows Kumo (" Haguregumo "), an unusual man who wears a woman's kimono and his hair tied over his forehead, and his carefree life with his wife Kame, his son Shinnosuke, and the various people he meets at his shop (including real-life historical figures).

The eight-episode series will star (left to right in photo right) Kana Kurashina ( Jigoku Shōjo , Oshi no Ko ) as Haguregumo 's wife Kame, Kuranosuke Sasaki ( 20th Century Boys , Godzilla Minus One ) as Haguregumo , and Issey Ogata ( Phoenix: Eden17 , The Imaginary ) as Yokujirō.

Ryō Takada is writing episodes 1, 2, 5, and 8, and Masashi Shimizu is writing the remaining episodes. Kōji Endō is composing the music.

