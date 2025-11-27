News
Live-Action Haguregumo Series Premieres on January 4
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The story is set at Tokyo's Shinagawa-shuku way station in the Bakumatsu period, the waning days of the Tokugawa shogunate. It follows Kumo ("Haguregumo"), an unusual man who wears a woman's kimono and his hair tied over his forehead, and his carefree life with his wife Kame, his son Shinnosuke, and the various people he meets at his shop (including real-life historical figures).
The eight-episode series will star (left to right in photo right) Kana Kurashina (Jigoku Shōjo, Oshi no Ko) as Haguregumo's wife Kame, Kuranosuke Sasaki (20th Century Boys, Godzilla Minus One) as Haguregumo, and Issey Ogata (Phoenix: Eden17, The Imaginary) as Yokujirō.
Ryō Takada is writing episodes 1, 2, 5, and 8, and Masashi Shimizu is writing the remaining episodes. Kōji Endō is composing the music.
Source: Cinema Today (Yoshifumi Nashika)