K Manga Adds The Useless Saint and the Cursed Holy Knight Manga

The Useless Saint and the Cursed Holy Knight : A Whimsical Confession Turned Proposal & Devotion

Yakutatazu Seijo to Norowareta Seikishi : Omoidezukuri de Kokuhaku Shitara Kyūkon & Dekiai Saremashita

K Manga describes the story:

Annabel is a Saint who has the power of healing “Divine Power.” However, due to certain circumstances, her Divine Power has severely diminished. Having become essentially useless, Annabel is forced into a betrothal and finds herself up the creek. To make a good memory before the marriage, she confesses to a Holy Knight who happens to pass by at a flower festival where people can confess their love regardless of their social standing! Although she is satisfied with only confessing, a couple of days later, Sir Lucas, the Holy Knight, that Annabel confessed to shows up asking for her hand in marriage?! But it turns out that he has come seeking to lift the curse put on him!

Christine Dashiell is the translator for the manga. Amethyst Xuan is the letterer.

Ichiha Hiiragi originally published the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, where they finished it in December 2020. Kodansha published the single print volume of the story in October 2021 with illustrations by poprucha. Ōkawa's manga adaptation launched in Kodansha and pixiv 's Palcy manga service in October 2021, and ended in October 2023. Kodansha published the sixth and final compiled book volume for the manga in March 2023, as well as a seventh volume of side stories on March 28 earlier this year.