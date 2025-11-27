Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! Book Reveals 2026 Series Rankings

The 2026 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook reported its lists of the tope light novel series on Thursday.

This year's New Title rankings have been split into "New Bunkobon" and "New Tankōbon and Novel" categories. Author Sekina Aoi and illustrator Kurehito Misaki 's Asobi no Kankei topped both the Bunkobon and "New Bunkobon" rankings. The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten illustrator Hanekoto topped this year's illustrator rankings, coming from second last year.

Bunkobon rankings:

Tankōbon and Novel rankings:

New Title rankings:

New Bunkobon category

Author Sekina Aoi and illustrator Kurehito Misaki 's Asobi no Kankei Author Niteron and illustrator Isshiki's Tensei Teido de Mune no Ana wa Umanaranai ( The Hole in My Heart Cannot Be Filled With Reincarnation ) Author Takuma Sakai and illustrator Asagi Tōsaka 's Delta to Gamma no Rigakubu Note ( The Science Notes by Delta and Gamma ) Author Uraura Tachikawa and illustrator Kaeru Ouchi's Middle Note ni Sayonara Author Mizuki Mizushiro and illustrator Shino Shiozaki 's Amamori Junna wa Shitsudo ga Takai Late author Denji Yūtai and illustrator necömi 's Yōsei no Butsurigaku -PHysics PHenomenon PHantom- Author Rakuda and illustrator Komupi's Shujinkō no Osananajimi ga, Wakiyaku no Ore ni Guigui Kuru Author Kuryu Nagayama and illustrator jizell's Ano Natsu ni Sasagu Ai Kotoba Author Taiga Shiki and illustrator Yū Sakamoto 's Class de Uiteru Urarakawa-san Author Reiichi Saegusa and illustrator Goroku's Maken Shōjo no Hoshi Sagashi

New Tankōbon and Novel category:

Author Kentarō Honjō and illustrator toi8 's Nanji, An-kun o Aiseyo Author Tamie Kareya and illustrator Hachi Komada 's Suterare Kōshaku Fujin wa, Heion na Seikatsu o Onozomi no Yō Desu Author Ramunabe and illustrator EEJU's Majutsu Isari wa Erabi Toru Author Touya and illustrator Seren's Tekikoku ni Totsuide Koritsu Muen desu ga, Dōyara Watashi wa Saikyō-shu no Majo Rashii desu yo? Author Daikichi Izumo and illustrator Mikisai's Sasen Renkinjutsu-shi no Henkyō Kurashi ( The Exiled Alchemist's Frontier Life ) Author Chizuru Mizushina and illustrator Haruyuki Morisawa 's Ake no Sora no Kafka ( Kafka's Journey: Whenever we set out, the sky is always at dawn. ) Author Mitizou and illustrator Meisai's 7 Knights To Die Author Ryuto and illustrator Fleiro's Faceless Dropout Author Zamurai Shibaneko and illustrator Ruria Miyuki 's Usohaki wa Yūsha no Hajimari ( A liar is the beginning of a hero ) Author Ruri Shirō and illustrator RAHWIA 's Koshaku Reijo Arialein no Tsuihō





Takibi Amamori and Imigimuru 's Too Many Losing Heroines! topped the 2025 Bunkobon rankings. Hisaya Amagishi and Kei 's Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools topped the Tankōbon and Novel rankings, and Daken and illustrator toi8 's Dare ga Yūsha o Koroshita ka topped the New Title rankings.

