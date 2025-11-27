News
Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! Book Reveals 2026 Series Rankings
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The 2026 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook reported its lists of the tope light novel series on Thursday.
This year's New Title rankings have been split into "New Bunkobon" and "New Tankōbon and Novel" categories. Author Sekina Aoi and illustrator Kurehito Misaki's Asobi no Kankei topped both the Bunkobon and "New Bunkobon" rankings. The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten illustrator Hanekoto topped this year's illustrator rankings, coming from second last year.
Bunkobon rankings:
- Author Sekina Aoi and illustrator Kurehito Misaki's Asobi no Kankei
- Author Saekisan and illustrator Hanekoto's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
- Author Takibi Amamori and illustrator Imigimuru's Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Author Sunsunsun and illustrator Momoco's Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
- Author Niteron and illustrator Isshiki's Tensei Teido de Mune no Ana wa Umanaranai (The Hole in My Heart Cannot Be Filled With Reincarnation)
- Author Takuma Sakai and illustrator Asagi Tōsaka's Delta to Gamma no Rigakubu Note (The Science Notes by Delta and Gamma)
- Author Uraura Tachikawa and illustrator Kaeru Ouchi's Middle Note ni Sayonara
- Author Aiencien and illustrator Ogipote's Kochira, Shūmatsu Teitai Iinkai. (This is the End Stagnation Committee)
- Author Natsu Hyūga and illustrator Touko Shino's The Apothecary Diaries
- Author Fujino Ōmori and illustrator Suzuhito Yasuda's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
Tankōbon and Novel rankings:
- Author Matsuri Isora and illustrator Nanna Fujimi's Secrets of the Silent Witch
- Author Touya and illustrator chibi's A Tale of the Secret Saint
- Author Hisaya Amagishi and illustrator Kei's Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools
- Author Fuse and illutrator Mitz Vah's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
- Author Touya and illustrator Yoimachi's Akuyaku Reijō wa Dekiai Route ni Hairimashita!?
- Author Kentarō Honjō and illustrator toi8's Nanji, An-kun o Aiseyo
- Author Touya and illustrator chibi's A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO
- Author Iwatoo and illustrator Yūki Fuyuno's Meikyū Kuso Tawake
- Author Mizuki Nagano and illustrator Saori Toyota's Koishita Hito wa, Imōto no Kawari ni Shindekure to Itta.
- Author Kyōichirō Tarumi and illustrator THORES Shibamoto's History of the Kingdom of the Orcsen
New Title rankings:
New Bunkobon category
- Author Sekina Aoi and illustrator Kurehito Misaki's Asobi no Kankei
- Author Niteron and illustrator Isshiki's Tensei Teido de Mune no Ana wa Umanaranai (The Hole in My Heart Cannot Be Filled With Reincarnation)
- Author Takuma Sakai and illustrator Asagi Tōsaka's Delta to Gamma no Rigakubu Note (The Science Notes by Delta and Gamma)
- Author Uraura Tachikawa and illustrator Kaeru Ouchi's Middle Note ni Sayonara
- Author Mizuki Mizushiro and illustrator Shino Shiozaki's Amamori Junna wa Shitsudo ga Takai
- Late author Denji Yūtai and illustrator necömi's Yōsei no Butsurigaku -PHysics PHenomenon PHantom-
- Author Rakuda and illustrator Komupi's Shujinkō no Osananajimi ga, Wakiyaku no Ore ni Guigui Kuru
- Author Kuryu Nagayama and illustrator jizell's Ano Natsu ni Sasagu Ai Kotoba
- Author Taiga Shiki and illustrator Yū Sakamoto's Class de Uiteru Urarakawa-san
- Author Reiichi Saegusa and illustrator Goroku's Maken Shōjo no Hoshi Sagashi
New Tankōbon and Novel category:
- Author Kentarō Honjō and illustrator toi8's Nanji, An-kun o Aiseyo
- Author Tamie Kareya and illustrator Hachi Komada's Suterare Kōshaku Fujin wa, Heion na Seikatsu o Onozomi no Yō Desu
- Author Ramunabe and illustrator EEJU's Majutsu Isari wa Erabi Toru
- Author Touya and illustrator Seren's Tekikoku ni Totsuide Koritsu Muen desu ga, Dōyara Watashi wa Saikyō-shu no Majo Rashii desu yo?
- Author Daikichi Izumo and illustrator Mikisai's Sasen Renkinjutsu-shi no Henkyō Kurashi (The Exiled Alchemist's Frontier Life)
- Author Chizuru Mizushina and illustrator Haruyuki Morisawa's Ake no Sora no Kafka (Kafka's Journey: Whenever we set out, the sky is always at dawn.)
- Author Mitizou and illustrator Meisai's 7 Knights To Die
- Author Ryuto and illustrator Fleiro's Faceless Dropout
- Author Zamurai Shibaneko and illustrator Ruria Miyuki's Usohaki wa Yūsha no Hajimari (A liar is the beginning of a hero)
- Author Ruri Shirō and illustrator RAHWIA's Koshaku Reijo Arialein no Tsuihō
Takibi Amamori and Imigimuru's Too Many Losing Heroines! topped the 2025 Bunkobon rankings. Hisaya Amagishi and Kei's Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools topped the Tankōbon and Novel rankings, and Daken and illustrator toi8's Dare ga Yūsha o Koroshita ka topped the New Title rankings.
Source: Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! 2026 edition
