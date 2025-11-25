Chris
Steve, it happened again. Thanksgiving is here, and the only thing I have to bring to the family dinner is a gross of eggs.
Steve
A gross? In this economy? Boy, I sure hope you didn't have to shell out for a movie ticket recently on top of that.
Trips to the movies are apparently a regular part of many people's Thanksgiving weekends with the family, though I don't know if they always involve a hefty dose of...whatever there is to be had in Angel's Egg. We'll get into it.
Yes, as we alluded to last week, we here at TWIA were all too excited to get out to the 4K theatrical release of Mamoru Oshii's Angel's Egg...and it turns out we weren't the only ones! The timelines and Discord servers have been a veritable carton of Egg discussion, which is kinda remarkably wonderful for a weird old legend like this.
I heard anecdotes from others about some theaters even being full for their showings! I get the impression there's a healthy crossover between nerds of both film and anime for this. That's heartening, since for one thing, it's well-documented how getting current anime fans to watch anything considered "old" can be like pulling teeth.
Never mind that my first reaction upon seeing it for the first time was that I was delightedly shocked they gave this a U.S. theatrical release at all! Let alone a dub.
Right? Granted, there's maybe 10 minutes' worth of dialogue across its 70-minute runtime, so it's not like it would be a difficult movie to dub. But by the same token, it took four decades for an American licensor to do it, so I don't want to sound dismissive of GKIDS' effort.
My theater, for what it's worth, wasn't anywhere close to being full. But it was also pretty far removed from any major metropolitan centers, plus it was a 9 pm showing, plus I opted for the dub, so I was frankly surprised to see anybody else there.
I opted for the earlier showing with the sub, and my theater wasn't full, but at least had more people than the matinee showing I caught of Frankenstein a week earlier. Which, uh, Angel's Egghandily outperformed.
Which is more of a call-out on Netflix's handling of Frankenstein than anything else. Great movie in a theater! Which, it turns out, Angel's Egg also is! Cannot recommend time-traveling back to last week and experiencing it that way if you didn't!
Big time. And funnily enough, this was actually my second time seeing Angel's Egg on the silver screen. Do you wanna know how I managed that? (It doesn't involve time travel.)
I'm sure we'll be discussing even wilder things as we crack deeper into this egg, so yeah, I'm curious.
Sheer dumb luck! A few years ago, a completely different local theater (that will go unnamed to protect the innocent and/or guilty) hosted a series of anime films, and one month, the feature was Angel's Egg. Now, to be clear, this wasn't an above-board showing. Someone definitely threw a .mkv onto the projector. Also, the subtitles were formatted incorrectly, so they only appeared on the screen about half the time. But even in this busted, bootleg form, it was a mesmerizing experience (and a pretty packed crowd).
Amazing. As already mentioned, it's not like there are even a ton of subtitles to go around in Angel's Egg. That's honestly the kind of indulgence I hope for from a local theater. And it also gives me cause for the second week in a row to bring up the time almost a decade ago when Dawn "Bunnycartoon" H. noted that Tokyopop had uploaded their own unlicensed version of Angel's Egg to YouTube.
Would you believe neither of those is even the weirdest westside release Angel's Egg has had? There's just something about this movie—something I can echo your old, mesmerized reaction with my own upon finally seeing it for myself.
God, the Tokyo Pop egg debacle is still hilarious—a top 10 American anime fandom moment. But more to your point, Western audiences first got to know Angel's Egg as the animated component of the film In the Aftermath. Because the anime licensing scene really used to be the wild west.
It's funny to think that the original Angel's Egg is now probably more widely known than this is.
Yeah, it's deeply ironic that people pulling In the Aftermath out In the Aftermath of Angel's Egg's new release was the first I'd heard of this thing.
For those like me who didn't know until now, In the Aftermath was alleged to be Roger Corman protégé Carl Colpaert's attempt to make his own movie version of Angel's Egg by combining new live-action footage with repurposed footage from the actual film. The results are uuuhhhhhhh...
I learned about In the Aftermath as a bit of trivia when I first heard about Angel's Egg back in college. But yeah, never had any desire to seek it out. Maybe one day, out of curiosity.
Regardless, the original film was far more my college-aged self's speed. Slow. Quiet. Ponderous. Even pretentious. I was (and, to be fair, still am) all about that stuff. I can't imagine that whatever video file I found back in the day did the film justice, but it did give me a whole lot of desktop backgrounds to choose from.
Oh yeah, one of my main thoughts upon seeing this for the first time was just going "Ooh, that'd make a sick desktop background" roughly every thirty seconds.
More to the point, as someone who's always embraced so-called "pretentious" stories, I also found Angel's Egg to be exactly my speed! It's funny because despite all its pretense, it still feels welcoming, in a way. Inviting audiences to bring their own reads on it, as so many of the best stories of this ilk do. That's probably a reason the chatter around it got so strong after a huge chunk of the population saw it for the first time last week!
It's a singular piece of art. And, to marry those two points, I think a lot of that sense of welcoming comes down to how drop-dead gorgeous it is. Mamoru Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano deserve credit for that, of course, but I don't think you can have that full conversation without mentioning art director Shichirō Kobayashi. His backgrounds are essentially characters, and it's so vital to the film's gothic tone and atmosphere.
This is how I now know that Kobayashi's similarly surreal work on Adolescence of Utena would also go insanely hard on the big screen. Seriously, I hope someone is looking into a 4K remaster of all this. It'll make millions. Trust me.
It's been one of the many mini-subjects spinning out of this Egg-cellent adventure, but I agree with the takes, hoping that this spawns a rush of theatrical releases of wild old anime in 4K. Seriously, GKIDS, the people yearn for California Crisis and Dragon's Heaven in theaters!
You're right that the look of Angel's Egg is part and parcel to its appeal, given how much time is spent looking at it. And I can't overstate what justice this new transfer does to that look, appropriately given that they took pains to advertise how Oshii himself approved it! You can see the individual strokes on the blacks on the background of this release, it is a wonder!
To me, it seriously embodies how much of the physical creation of an experimental film like this is part of its appeal.
It's a film that, through its minimal dialogue, invites you to pay close attention and carefully scrutinize what's on screen. So yeah, that extra level of detail from a proper restoration feels all the more rewarding to notice. The world of Angel's Egg is a construct, but one nevertheless suffused with purpose.
I mean, between Kobayashi's art and having Yoshitaka friggin' Amano on design, I would never doubt that level of purpose.
I've seen ink spilled over questioning whether this movie or Vampire Hunter D from the same year does a better job of adapting Amano's distinctive (pre-Final Fantasy!) art. What's really important is that pairing that art with Oshii's sensibilities results in something entirely its own.
Things like how the girl carries herself, visibly reacts in her expressions, that's inherent to how it's conveyed in the animated medium and makes Angel's Egg that much more special as itself, let alone when you can see the ink on each strand of her wispy Amano hair.
I dare you to find another movie with hair this hypnotizing. I don't even want to think about how long it took to draw each frame of each strand. Except I do like thinking about it, because it's one of many small, meticulous details you could pull apart in an attempt to unravel the movie.
Part of my personal thesis on this movie revolves around its existence as something that actually had to be made—crafted—in the real world, so you bet I appreciate a release that highlights the raw physicality of putting ink to paper to make it.
And naturally, that big question—what is Angel's Egg about?—has driven a lot of the OVA's notoriety across the decades since its debut. It's a fascinating melange of influences and images: Christianity and biblical storytelling, war, innocence, existence, cool tanks (thanks Oshii), gender, purpose, and plenty of other symbols or lenses through which you could interpret its themes.
People doubling back to "What the hell was that about?!" was absolutely a theme of a lot of the postings I saw the past week about it. In an earnest, entertaining, endearing way, to be sure.
For example, I love the fishermen as a very young child's interpretation of what soldiers would look like, with their fishing rods standing in for rifles that a child's eye might not otherwise recognize. Is that correct, or is it the only way you can unwrap that? Of course not. But it's an interesting place to start if we're thinking about how the specter of war fits into Angel's Egg's desolate setting.
The fishermen are only part of one (very big, very memorable) segment of the movie, but they reflect so much of how it lays out its ideas. The egg the girl is devoting herself to is nebulous in its contents, but at least it's a tangible object compared to the literal shadows the fisherman are chasing!
There are takes on Angel's Egg as a read on faith, particularly through a Christian lens, and the imagery of fish and making fishers of men absolutely jibes with that. I don't know how entirely I feel that's what's being analyzed, but the way people interface with what they believe in and what they hope for in desolate, hopeless situations is pretty definitively part of this.
The fishermen end up destroying parts of a church in their mad frenzy to catch that which cannot be obtained! It ain't subtle!
The Flood imagery is also everywhere—water, arks, birds, etc. The soldier literally recites the story of Noah on top of that. Notably, though, the clouds never part, and there isn't a rainbow to be seen. Just an ominous biomechanical eye that bookends the story.
I also like thinking about the girl's actions. Because she doesn't just guard her egg. What does she fill all those flasks with water for? Is it a meaningless Sisyphean task? Is it her attempt to contain the Flood? Is it a ritual we're not privy to? Are they substitutes for the egg? Companions? Decoys? Or does the water just taste as good as it looks when she sips it out of a big spherical glass?
I talked to other people about this, and there's absolutely a take that the water in the jugs represents hope, in a deliciously literal "glass half full" sort of way. To say nothing of how the girl takes moments to see how the world looks through her glasses of hope, er, water.
But she also makes a point of not confirming for the boy soldier that the bottles represent all her time spent where she's been. It reads to me as a response to busywork, a routine done primarily to keep yourself going out of sheer inertia in a hopeless situation. But as with any Sisyphean tasks and/or regular jobs, it can't be the sole indicator of what you've accomplished, or you'll start to friggin' lose it. To put it another way, in a phrase I started repeating to myself after it came up in the movie: "You can't measure your time spent in bottles."
Of particular note to the theatrical release, her scream upon finding the broken egg pierced through the surround sound in a deeply unsettling way. The egg was certainly another container of hope, and her horror and grief at losing it resonated throughout that entire theater. This is why going to the cinema is still so important. Nicole Kidman knows what she's talking about.
I'm glad you mentioned it, because this gives us a good place to mention that the sound on the theatrical release of Angel's Egg was another outstanding reason to see it in this format. That scream you mentioned made me and others absolutely jump in the theater, but the whole discordant soundscape of a score by Yoshihiro Kanno sings terrifyingly within those walls. It's all tense strings and upsettingly blasting tones that expertly run the whole gamut of volume levels.
And yeah, that scream is probably gonna stick with me as one of my lifelong film memories. I didn't see the dub, so I don't know how Brianna Knickerbocker matched Mako Hyōdō's iconic intonation, but I hope she nailed it.
The dub was good! Appropriately understated and a worthy companion to my memories of the original seiyuu. Plus, it was nice to be able to devote my eyes fully to the images on screen this time. I will be eager to compare the dubs more directly when the Blu-ray arrives.
As for the soundtrack, it's unforgettable. Again, with so few words at its disposal, Angel's Egg relies heavily on music to convey its tone, and Kanno succeeds with a beautiful melancholy that echoes contemplative sacred music. You can listen to some of it here if you want to get a feel for it.
And, to sound like a broken record, hearing those choral parts in a theater was a near-spiritual experience.
It's almost auditory overstimulation with all the whistles coming out of the prototypical Eye of Vogler at the beginning there. It certainly sets the stage for any unfamiliar folks (i.e., me), unsure of what an intense experience this is going to be.
I'm glad GKIDS has since confirmed they'll be giving this a home video release, though I do feel bad for reiterating how outstanding the theatrical release was for those who didn't catch it. Part of me hopes that this new licensing and print of Angel's Egg means it can keep making some rounds at the kinds of theaters that would show it for those who want to watch it.
I won't be surprised if it becomes a mainstay on the independent/art theater circuit. And hey, if you're reading this on Tuesday the 25th and you happen to live in or close to NYC, the Metrograph has showings today and tomorrow.
Incidentally, the Metrograph is also where I saw another experimental anime art film classic: Belladonna of Sadness.
I can't prove this, but I'm like 90% certain Michael Cera was in the audience with me.
At least the second anime-adjacent Sadness that Michael Cera has been involved with.
As we mentioned earlier, getting the broader anime-watching public to talk about an old, weird release like Angel's Egg is, overall, a win for something like this. Least of all in the discussion of Oshii himself. Some of his wildest, most distinctive works, like Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer and Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence are, as of this writing, not available for stream. And they still aren't as opaque as Angel's Egg, so maybe this opens a path back to public viewing and conversation.
True that. Moreover, I hope the increased visibility and availability of Angel's Egg inspires more artists to push the envelope and put themselves out there. You can say a lot of things about Angel's Egg, but it was most assuredly not made to be an easily digestible commercial work. It's baroque, chewy, and abstruse. And people are still talking about it, analyzing it, and loving it. Oshii, Amano, and the rest of the staff made a work of art that's uncompromising and authentic, and I think every artist can and should aspire to do the same. You never know whom you might affect.
To circle back to my earlier allusion, a huge part of my take on Angel's Egg is that it's about the creative process and finding yourself as an artist. Getting to see a version of this story where you can thus see every brushstroke and feel every uncomfortable vibration of the sound embodies that.
And I'm with you on analysis and inspiration. This movie itself is a lot like the egg: what's actually inside of it doesn't matter as much as what it means to those who find and carry it with them.
I mean, you said you bought a gross of eggs, and I think there are at least that many, if not magnitudes more ways of thinking about and reacting to what Angel's Egg puts out there. The film looks different to me now than it did a few years ago, and even more different than it did when I was in college. Having open and curious minds will reward us all so long as people continue to pour their souls into works like Angel's Egg. And I hope we can elevate those, too, as we find them.
Because if there's one thing Angel's Egg teaches us, it's that we shouldn't put all of our eggs in one basket.
We're always egging on this kind of creativity. And we're not yolking.
Chris and Steve crack the shell of Angel's Egg.― Chris and Steve crack the shell of Angel's Egg. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead. @RiderStrike @BWProwl @LucasDeRuyter @vestenet Chris Steve, it happened again. Thanksgiving is here, and the only thing I have to b...
Kana Hanazawa, Kaito Ishikawa, Haruki Ishiya play neighbors-turned-roomies in Tatsunoko anime― Point Set announced on Tuesday that an anime adaptation of Watomura's Tadaima, Ojamasaremasu! (I'm Home, Sorry for the Intrusion!) manga will air next year, and also announced the main cast and staff. The announcement includes three linked teaser visuals for the anime's main characters:Kana Hanazawa as Rin...
Spy×Family hits the mark once again with a #1 this week, climbing two steps higher in the cumulative. Find out how your favorite shows stacked up according to viewer votes.― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season,
based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews
and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in mind that these ra...
New series in delinquents' story launches in Monthly Shōnen Champion on January 13― Akita Shoten announced on Monday that Hiroshi Takahashi's Crows and Worst manga will have a new full-fledged direct sequel manga launching in the publisher's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine on January 13. The sequel marks Takahashi's return to the story 13 years after the conclusion of Worst in 2013. The Worst ser...
Fuku Suzuki, ano star in April 2026 series― TV Tokyo announced on Tuesday that Shūzō Oshimi's The Flowers of Evil (Aku no Hana) manga will receive a live-action television series adaptation in April 2026. Fuku Suzuki (right in photos above) stars alongside Ano (left). The series will air on TV Tokyo and other channels, and will stream exclusively on Disney+. Paul Young (Pocket ni Bōken wo Tsumekonde...
One Punch Man is a classic example of what happens when good anime goes bad.― Keen Foxxx asks: "I'd love to hear your thoughts on One Punch Man season 3. What's actually going on with the production? How can such a popular franchise face so many issues? Don't the people in charge realize the mess this creates and the potential financial and morale damage to staff for a series this beloved? I also h...
It’s a very different Pokémon experience, for better or for worse.― Kalos is, by far, the Pokémon region most deserving of a Legends game. When X/Y came out in 2013, it was the first new generation of Pokémon not to get a third (or in the case of generation 5, third and fourth) game. This would later become the new normal for Pokémon of course, but that didn't even happen immediately following X/Y, ...
When faced with a life-changing accident, Jean-Karlo turned to Hiroshi Fujioka's performance as Kamen Rider and the series' enduring story of hope.― Takeshi Hongo is Kamen Rider, a cyborg. He was modified by Shocker, an evil secret society that pursues world domination. Kamen Rider has pledged to fight against Shocker for the sake of freedom for all humanity. When Kamen Rider began in 1971, viewers ...
Gavan Infinity launches new tokusatsu brand Project R.E.D.― Toei announced on Monday that it is launching a new live-action tokusatsu (special effects) brand titled Project R.E.D., which stands for "Records of Extraordinary Dimensions," and that this new brand will take over TV Asahi's Sunday 9:30 a.m. timeslot from Toei's long-running Super Sentai series. The first series in the brand is Super Spac...
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk feels like the sort of series I ought to be enjoying more than I am, which is an awkward position to be in.― Mika Yamamori has proven over the course of her English-released series that you can't predict where her romances are going to go. Write off purportedly no-chance rivals at your peril and make assumptions about the trajectory of the story at your own risk; Yamamori i...
I'm not sure if this was always the intention or if these episodes were a direct response to the first batch of episodes that TMS put out, but it looks like more episodes of Detective Conan have been adapted that now add some much-needed context.― Those mad lads did it! I'm not sure if this was always the intention or if these episodes were a direct response to the first batch of episodes that TMS p...
Anime News Network was allowed to check out the tour as it stopped by the Japan Society in New York City, where I was able to enjoy a lot of the strong enthusiasm for this franchise firsthand.―
Sixty years is a long time. Even if you've never actually sat down and watched a piece of Ultraman media, no doubt you have come across something that has been either directly or indirectly inspired by this ...
Anime airs on TV, streams worldwide on Netflix― Kadokawa revealed on Saturday (November 22, "Good Couples Day" in Japan) that the television anime based on Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka's My Happy Marriage (Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon) light novel series will get a three-episode special that will air on television in Japan and will also stream on Netflix worldwide in 2026. Kadokawa unveiled t...
Even after destruction, Japan’s tourist destinations are worth visiting.― Upon reading Touring After The Apocalypse manga, I was immediately struck with a sense of familiarity. We've probably all read a few manga in which two girls scavenge for food and shelter after the end of the world, so my initial thought was that it felt like Girls Last Tour, with the same melancholy inevitability. More than t...