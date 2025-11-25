A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation Anime Reveals More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Misaki 's A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation ( Odayaka Kizoku no Kyūka no Susume ) light novel series announced three more cast members on Tuesday:

Kōsuke Toriumi as Rei, a middle-aged noble who talks openly with anyone

Hiroki Yasumoto as Shadow, the lord of the merchantile city Marqueid

Kenji Hamada as Insy, Judge's grandfather

The anime stars:

Kenta Noda (episode director on Duel Masters (TV 2017) , Shadowverse Flame , Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP , in collaboration with Ascension . Yōsuke Suzuki ( Pazudora ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Akito Fujiwara is designing the characters. Kōsuke Yamashita is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Tokyopop is releasing the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

When Lizel finds himself in a city that bears odd similarities to his own but clearly isn't, he quickly comes to terms with the unlikely truth: this is an entirely different world. Even so, laid-back Lizel isn't the type to panic. He immediately sets out to learn more about this strange place, and to help him do so, hires a seasoned adventurer named Gil as his tour guide and protector. Until he's able to find a way home, Lizel figures this is a perfect opportunity to explore a new way of life adventuring as part of a guild. After all, he's sure he'll go home eventually... might as well enjoy the otherworldly vacation for now!

Misaki debuted the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2014. TO Books began publishing the light novels with art by Sando in June 2018. The 20th volume shipped on April 15.

Momochi launched the manga adaptation of Misaki's novels in December 2018 on TO Books ' Comic Corona . The manga credits 8KEY for story composition and Sando for the novel's original character art. TO Books will publish the 14th volume on January 10.

The series has over 1.5 million copies in circulation.