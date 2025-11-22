Interest
Frieren Looks Up: Anime/Manga Pros Giving Drawing Tips to Beginners

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Professionals from the anime & manga worlds offer sample art to aspiring fan artist

On November 12, the world was graced with a new meme: the Frieren looking-up meme. Created by reddit user SpaceDev1, the art piece features the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's title character looking up, but at an “odd” angle. SpaceDev1 notes he or she “practiced drawing faces in a different angle, but it looks kinda weird lol.”

Seeing an aspiring artist in need, professionals in the anime and manga worlds have leapt into action to help SpaceDev1 with advice and sample art. Here are their takes on the now iconic image:

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga's official X/Twitter account

frieren_beyond_journeys_end_frierne_looking_up
Image via x.com
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館

Aiu (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End key animator)

ayiu_frierne_looking_up
Image via x.com

Kenichirō Aoki (One-Punch Man seasons 2-3 key animator)

aoki_kenichiro_frierne_looking_up
Image via x.com

Toshinao Aoki (Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan)

aoki_toshinao_frierne_looking_up
Image via x.com

Koji Haneda (Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf)

haneda_koji_frierne_looking_up
Image via x.com

Kamokamen (Brave Bang Bravern!, Wasureenu Majo no Monogatari)

jae-uk_no_frierne_looking_up
Image via x.com

Tsukasa Kotobuki (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin, Saber Marionette J)

kotobuki_tsukasa_frierne_looking_up
Image via x.com

Kazuaki Mōri (Pokémon character designer, Robot Carnival key animator)

mori_kazuaki_frierne_looking_up
Image via x.com

Hisafumi Nakahara (Chibi Maruko-chan, Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction)

nakahara_hisafumi_frierne_looking_up
Image via x.com

Yūma Natsuna (Boku Igai Zenin Tenseisha ka yo)

natsuna_yuma_frierne_looking_up
Image via x.com

Piroshiki (As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill key animator)

piroshiki_frierne_looking_up
Image via x.com

Runamichi (Touhou Fantasy Kaleidoscope: The Memories of Phantasm)

runamichi_frierne_looking_up
Image via x.com

Isamu Ueno (Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General)

ueno_isamu_frierne_looking_up

Yū Yamashita (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End's first opening key animator, Bunny Drop, Paris ni Saku Étoile)

yamashita_yu_frierne_looking_up
Image via x.com

Akira Yasuda (Street Fighter II, Turn A Gundam)

yasuda_akira_frierne_looking_up
Image via x.com

Did we miss any Frieren looking-up artwork? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives