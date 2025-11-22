Interest
Frieren Looks Up: Anime/Manga Pros Giving Drawing Tips to Beginners
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Professionals from the anime & manga worlds offer sample art to aspiring fan artist
On November 12, the world was graced with a new meme: the Frieren looking-up meme. Created by reddit user SpaceDev1, the art piece features the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's title character looking up, but at an “odd” angle. SpaceDev1 notes he or she “practiced drawing faces in a different angle, but it looks kinda weird lol.”
Seeing an aspiring artist in need, professionals in the anime and manga worlds have leapt into action to help SpaceDev1 with advice and sample art. Here are their takes on the now iconic image:
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga's official X/Twitter account
Aiu (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End key animator)
Kenichirō Aoki (One-Punch Man seasons 2-3 key animator)
Toshinao Aoki (Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan)
Koji Haneda (Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf)
Kamokamen (Brave Bang Bravern!, Wasureenu Majo no Monogatari)
Tsukasa Kotobuki (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin, Saber Marionette J)
テキトーな送り描きだったからガタガタだけどなんとなく動いて見えなくもない。 https://t.co/iFWHxlb2yB pic.twitter.com/NKslEe1XIT— ことぶきつかさ (@t_kotobuki) November 19, 2025
Kazuaki Mōri (Pokémon character designer, Robot Carnival key animator)
Hisafumi Nakahara (Chibi Maruko-chan, Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction)
Yūma Natsuna (Boku Igai Zenin Tenseisha ka yo)
Piroshiki (As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill key animator)
Runamichi (Touhou Fantasy Kaleidoscope: The Memories of Phantasm)
Isamu Ueno (Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General)
Yū Yamashita (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End's first opening key animator, Bunny Drop, Paris ni Saku Étoile)
Akira Yasuda (Street Fighter II, Turn A Gundam)
Did we miss any Frieren looking-up artwork? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!