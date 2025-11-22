Frieren Looks Up: Anime/Manga Pros Giving Drawing Tips to Beginners

Professionals from the anime & manga worlds offer sample art to aspiring fan artist

On November 12, the world was graced with a new meme: the Frieren looking-up meme. Created by reddit user SpaceDev1, the art piece features the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's title character looking up, but at an “odd” angle. SpaceDev1 notes he or she “practiced drawing faces in a different angle, but it looks kinda weird lol.”

Seeing an aspiring artist in need, professionals in the anime and manga worlds have leapt into action to help SpaceDev1 with advice and sample art. Here are their takes on the now iconic image:

Image via x.com © 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館

Aiu ( Frieren: Beyond Journey's End key animator)

Did we miss any Frieren looking-up artwork? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!