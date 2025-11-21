My Daughter is a Zombie Film Wins Top Audience Award at Blue Dragon Film Awards

Webtoon-based feature was nominated in 7 major categories

Image via Naver Webtoon's YouTube channel © Naver Webtoon

The live-action film My Daughter is a Zombie, based on the webtoon of the same name, won the Top Audience Award at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards on the November 19.

Blue Dragon Film Awards, often compared to the Oscars in South Korea, are one of the country's most prestigious film honors. Established in 1963 and known for spotlighting both commercial and artistic achievements, the awards recognize excellence across acting, directing, cinematography, music, and box office performance.

The webtoon-based feature was nominated in seven major categories—Best Picture, Top Audience Award, Best Actor (Jung-seok Cho), Best Supporting Actor (Kyung-ho Yoon), Best Supporting Actress (Jung-eun Lee), Best Director, and Best Music—competing against some of the year's strongest Korean films. Its win highlights both its commercial success and critical recognition.

My Daughter is a Zombie surpassed its break-even point of 2.2 million admissions seven days after release and has since become the highest-grossing Korean film of the year, drawing 5.63 million cumulative viewers—more than double its break-even mark.

The story of the original webtoon reads:

One year after an unprecedented zombie attack that killed hundreds of thousands, South Korea has finally been declared zombie-free. But Jeonghwan holds a secret: his daughter is the last zombie left on earth. When her cravings are satisfied and her violent tendencies die down, it almost seems like there's hope for her to have a normal life. But how long can he keep Su-ah a secret from everyone else?

Fans can read the official English version of the webtoon on WEBTOON.

Sources: Newsis (Hyo-ryung Shin)