The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Manga to End in 13th Volume

13th volume ships in fall 2026

Image via Amazon © Wakame Konbu, Square Enix

Jahysama ha Kujikenai!

The 12th compiled book volume of's) manga announced on Thursday that the manga will end with its 13th volume, which will ship in fall 2026.

Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

The Great Jahy, the Dark Realm's second-in-command, cuts a frightening figure, feared and revered by all. But when a run-in with a magical girl results in the destruction of the precious mana crystal, the Dark Realm falls, transporting the newly tiny and powerless Jahy to the human world! Unfortunately, plotting the revival of the Dark Realm from a cramped, crumbling one-room apartment is no easy feat when you have rent to pay and a job to keep!

Konbu launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2017, where it is still ongoing. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Square Enix Manga & Books released the manga's 10th volume in English in October 2024.

Konbu launched The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious ( Saikin Yatotta Maid ga Ayashii ) manga in Gangan Joker in January 2020, and ended it in September 2023. Yen Press licensed the manga and is releasing it in English. The manga's anime adaptation premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and started streaming an English dub in August 2022.

Yen Press is also releasing Konbu's Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! manga. Konbu launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Cune in July 2017, and ended it in August 2023.

Konbu will launch a new manga titled Watashi no Koto Suki Janakatta ka yo!? (Wait, So You DON'T Like Me?!) in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in February 2026.

Source: The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! volume 12

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.