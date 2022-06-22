News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Summer 2022 Anime Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2, The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2, RWBY: Ice Queendom, ORIENT, and more
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the following anime (dub languages available in parentheses) as part of the spring 2022 season:
July 1
- Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
- Lycoris Recoil (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
- Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing 'til you Cry
July 2
- Engage Kiss (English)
- Shoot! Goal to the Future (English)
- Musasi-no
July 3
July 4
- Classroom of the Elite II (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
July 5
- Dropkick on My Devil! X Season 3
July 6
- Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation (English)
- Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World
- The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup (English)
- My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex
July 7
July 8
- SHADOWS HOUSE 2nd Season (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)
- Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer (English, Brazilian Portuguese, French)
- Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys!
July 9
- Black Summoner (English, Brazilian Portuguese)
July 11
- ORIENT (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian)
July 14
- The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)
July 22
- Obey Me! The Anime Season 2
- The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious (English, Latin American Spanish, German, Russian)
July 31
Coming Soon:
- My Hero Academia Season 5 OVA – HLB
- My Hero Academia Season 5 OVA – Laugh! As if you are in hell
- ODDTAXI In the Woods
- Dr. Stone Special Episode – RYUSUI
- The Girl from the Other Side
- TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Special Episode
Crunchyroll is continuing to stream the following ongoing shows:
- One Piece
- BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
- Case Closed (Detective Conan)
- Digimon Ghost Game
- Kingdom Season 4
- Aoashi
- A Couple of Cuckoos
- Delicious Party Pretty Cure
- Shadowverse Flame
- Love All Play
Crunchyroll plans to reveal more titles.
Source: Press release