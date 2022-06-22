×
News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Summer 2022 Anime Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2, The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2, RWBY: Ice Queendom, ORIENT, and more

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the following anime (dub languages available in parentheses) as part of the spring 2022 season:

July 1

July 2

July 3

July 4

July 5

July 6

July 7

July 8

July 9

July 11

  • ORIENT (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian)

July 14

July 22

July 31

Coming Soon:

Crunchyroll is continuing to stream the following ongoing shows:

Crunchyroll plans to reveal more titles.

Source: Press release

