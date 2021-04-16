The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime This Summer

's manga about Dark Realm's No. 2, transported to human world without powers

A website and Twitter account opened on Friday to announce that Wakame Konbu 's The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! ( Jahysama ha Kujikenai! ) manga is inspiring a television anime this summer.

Konbu drew an illustration to celebrate the news:

Square Enix Manga & Books published the first manga volume in English on April 13 (after a COVID-19 delay), and it describes the story:

The Great Jahy, the Dark Realm's second-in-command, cuts a frightening figure, feared and revered by all. But when a run-in with a magical girl results in the destruction of the precious mana crystal, the Dark Realm falls, transporting the newly tiny and powerless Jahy to the human world! Unfortunately, plotting the revival of the Dark Realm from a cramped, crumbling one-room apartment is no easy feat when you have rent to pay and a job to keep!

The manga has been running in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine, and Square Enix published the sixth volume in April 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie