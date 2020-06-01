Square Enix Delays Releases of 4 More Manga Due to COVID-19

Titles slated for August-Septemer delayed to December 2020-April 2021

Square Enix Manga & Books , Square Enix 's North American publishing division, announced on Monday new release dates for manga affected by the new coronavirus disease's (COVID-19) impact on the company's production, shipping, and sales. The new release dates for the first volumes of the following manga, which the company announced licenses for in November, include:

The Ragna Crimson and The Apothecary Diaries manga were originally scheduled to launch in August. The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! manga was originally slated for September, and the Beauty and the Feast manga was scheduled for an October release.

Square Enix Manga & Books stated that the release dates for its other debuting series will remain the same.

The company announced in April that it is delaying all of its planned releases of manga and books for May and June due to the COVID-19.