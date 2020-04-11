Square Enix Delays N. American Manga, Book Print Releases for May, June

Some digital releases to still release on time

Square Enix Manga & Books , Square Enix 's North American publishing division, announced on Friday that it is delaying all of its planned releases of manga and books for May and June due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The company announced tentative new release dates for the books:

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers The Art of Reflection -Histories Forsaken- : rescheduled for July 28 (print edition only)

: rescheduled for July 28 (print edition only) Final Fantasy XV: The Dawn of the Future : rescheduled for July 14 (the digital edition will be available on the original release date of June 23)

: rescheduled for July 14 (the digital edition will be available on the original release date of June 23) Hi Score Girl volume 3: rescheduled for July 28 (the digital edition will be available on the original release date of June 23)

volume 3: rescheduled for July 28 (the digital edition will be available on the original release date of June 23) Soul Eater : The Perfect Edition volume 1: rescheduled for July 28 (print edition only)

volume 1: rescheduled for July 28 (print edition only) Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town volume 2: Aug 25 (the digital edition will be available on the original release date of June 23)

volume 2: Aug 25 (the digital edition will be available on the original release date of June 23) Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina volume 1: July 14 (the digital edition will be available on the original release date of May 12)

Square Enix added that it is continuing to evaluate the situation on a day-by-day basis, and it may need to make further changes in the future. The company added its priority "is to minimize any risks and contribute to the wellbeing of our staff, partners, and, most of all, our fans and readers."

Yen Press , Seven Seas Entertainment , Kodansha Comics , and Vertical have all also announced delays of some of its print releases. Yen Press is also rescheduling digital releases, but Kodansha Comics , Vertical , and Seven Seas all currently plan to release their works digitally on time.