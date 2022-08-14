Crunchyroll Streams The Maid I Hired Recently is Mysterious Anime's English Dub

Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the television anime of Wakame Konbu 's The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious ( Saikin Yatotta Maid ga Ayashii ) manga on Saturday. The English dub cast inlcudes:

John Burgmeier , Rachel Thompson , and Dusty Feeney provide additional voices.

Megan Shipman is the ADR director with Natalie Rose serving as the assistant ADR director. Bob Romans is the lead ADR engineer. Ben Phillips wrote the scripts under Jarrod Greene 's supervision. Domonique French is in charge of ADR prep. William Dewell is the ADR mix engineer.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

There's something really strange about the maid I just hired! No normal person could be so beautiful, or cook such amazingly delicious food, or know exactly what I want before I even ask. She must be using magic - right, a spell is the only thing that can explain why my chest feels so tight whenever I look at her. I swear, I'm going to get to the bottom of what makes this maid so...mysterious!

The show will premiered on 24 stations in Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and TV Asahi 's network on July 23. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it is airing in Japan.

Mirai Minato , who directed the television anime of Konbu's other manga The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , is credited as the chief director of the anime, and is also in charge of series scripts. Misuzu Hoshino , an episode director on The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , is the director for the anime, with SILVER LINK. and BLADE as the animation studios. Yūshi Ibe , another episode director for The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , is the assistant director. Machi Yoshino is designing the characters. Kōji Fujimoto ( sus4 Inc.) and Osamu Sasaki also return from The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! as music composers.

Idol group ≠ME (pronounced "not equal me") is performing the anime's opening theme song. Yui Horie is performing the ending theme song "Himitsu no Niwa no Futari" (The Two People in the Secret Garden).

Yen Press licensed the manga and is releasing it in English.

Konbu launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in January 2020, and it is ongoing.

