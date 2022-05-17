Wakame Konbu's The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious Manga Gets TV Anime in July

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that Wakame Konbu 's The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious ( Saikin Yatotta Maid ga Ayashii ) manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere on 24 stations in Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and TV Asahi 's network in July. ABC is streaming a teaser promotional video for the anime.

The anime stars:

Saori Hayami as Yuuri



Rie Takahashi as Lilith





Mirai Minato , who directed the television anime of Konbu's other manga The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , is credited as the chief director of the anime, and is also in charge of series scripts. Misuzu Hoshino , an episode director on The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , is the director for the anime, with SILVER LINK. and BLADE as the animation studios. Yūshi Ibe , another episode director for The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , is the assistant director. Machi Yoshino is designing the characters. Kōji Fujimoto ( sus4 Inc.) and Osamu Sasaki also return from The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! as music composers.

Yen Press licensed the manga and is releasing it in English. The company describes the manga:

I hired a maid who has something about her I just can't put my finger on. Sure, she looks great and is a fabulous cook, but something about her's not quite right. What have I gotten myself into!?

Konbu launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in January 2020, and Square Enix published the manga's fifth volume on February 22. Yen Press published the second volume on January 25.

The television anime of Konbu's The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! manga premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English.

Yen Press is also releasing Konbu's Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! manga.