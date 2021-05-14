The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Anime Unveils Cast, Staff, July 31 Debut With Half-Year Run

The official website for the television anime of Wakame Konbu 's The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! manga revealed the anime's cast, staff, new visual, July 31 premiere date, and two- cours run on Friday.

The cast includes:

Ogura is also performing "Fightin★Pose," the opening theme song for the first half of the series, and the song's release will debut on August 11.

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World , BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , The Magnificent KOTOBUKI , Children of the Whales ) is in charge of the series scripts. Saori Nakashiki ( Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 1 animation director) is the character designer and chief animation director. Kōji Fujimoto (Sus4 Inc.) and Osamu Sasaki are composing the music.

The anime will premiere on July 31 at 26:00 (effectively, August 1 at 2:00 a.m.) in the "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block on ABC TV and TV Ashi's 24-affiliate network. The anime will run for two cours or half a year.

Square Enix Manga & Books will publish the first manga volume in English on July 13 (after a COVID-19 delay), and it describes the story:

The Great Jahy, the Dark Realm's second-in-command, cuts a frightening figure, feared and revered by all. But when a run-in with a magical girl results in the destruction of the precious mana crystal, the Dark Realm falls, transporting the newly tiny and powerless Jahy to the human world! Unfortunately, plotting the revival of the Dark Realm from a cramped, crumbling one-room apartment is no easy feat when you have rent to pay and a job to keep!

The manga has been running in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine, and Square Enix published the sixth volume in April 2020.