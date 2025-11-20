Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokémon GO Win at Golden Joystick Awards 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wins Ultimate Game of the Year

Image via Nintendo Store © Nintendo

Donkey Kong Bananza

Nintendo

Pokémon GO

The Golden Joystick 2025 ceremony announced this year's awards on Thursday.'swon the Critics' Choice award.and'swon the Still Playing - Mobile award.

Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Ultimate Game of the Year, along with three other awards. Ben Starr and Jennifer English also won the Best Supporting Performer and Best Lead Performer awards, respectively, for their performance in the game. Sandfall Interactive won Studio of the Year as well.

Last year, Square Enix 's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won the Best Soundtrack and Best Storytelling awards. Cody Christian won Best Lead Performer for his role as Cloud in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth , and Briana White won Best Supporting Performer for her role as Aerith in the same game.

Since its inception in 1983, the Golden Joystick Awards select winners by votes cast by the public.

Source: Polygon (Michael McWherter)