News
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Elden Ring, Astro Bot Games Win at Golden Joystick Awards 2024
posted on by Alex Mateo
FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment's Elden Ring game's DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree won the award for Best Game Expansion. Sony and Team Asobi's Astro Bot game won Best Audio Design. The Steam Deck OLED won Best Gaming Hardware.
Game Science's Black Myth Wukong game won Ultimate Game of the Year. The game also won the award for Best Visual Design.
Square Enix's Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth role-playing games won the Best Audio and Most Wanted Game awards, respectively, in 2023. Ben Starr also won the Best Lead Performer award for his role as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI. Additionally, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won Nintendo Game of the Year. CAPCOM's Resident Evil 4 won last year's PlayStation Game of the Year award. Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 won a record-breaking seven awards, including Ultimate Game of the Year.
Since its inception in 1983, the Golden Joystick Awards selects its winners by votes cast by the public.
Source: GamesRadar+ (Ali Jones)
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.