Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Elden Ring, Astro Bot Games Win at Golden Joystick Awards 2024

Black Myth Wukong wins Ultimate Game of the Year

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The Golden Joystick Awards 2023 ceremony announced this year's winners on Thursday.'sgame won the Best Soundtrack and Best Storytelling awards. Cody Christian won Best Lead Performer for his role as Cloud in, and Briana White won Best Supporting Performer for her role as Aerith in the same game.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Elden Ring game's DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree won the award for Best Game Expansion. Sony and Team Asobi's Astro Bot game won Best Audio Design. The Steam Deck OLED won Best Gaming Hardware.

Game Science's Black Myth Wukong game won Ultimate Game of the Year. The game also won the award for Best Visual Design.

Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth role-playing games won the Best Audio and Most Wanted Game awards, respectively, in 2023. Ben Starr also won the Best Lead Performer award for his role as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI . Additionally, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won Nintendo Game of the Year. CAPCOM 's Resident Evil 4 won last year's PlayStation Game of the Year award. Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 won a record-breaking seven awards, including Ultimate Game of the Year.

Since its inception in 1983, the Golden Joystick Awards selects its winners by votes cast by the public.

