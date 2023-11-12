Square Enix's Final Fantasy XVI, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Games Win at Golden Joystick Awards 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , Resident Evil 4 also win awards

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Golden Joystick Awards 2023 ceremony announced this year's winners on Friday, and'sandrole-playing games won the Best Audio and Most Wanted Game awards, respectively. Ben Starr also won the Best Lead Performer award for his role as Clive Rosfield in

Belgian video game developer Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 won a record-breaking seven awards, including Ultimate Game of the Year, and Studio of the Year for Larian Studios.

Additionally, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won Nintendo Game of the Year. The game was last year's Most Wanted Game award winner. CAPCOM 's Resident Evil 4 won this year's PlayStation Game of the Year award.

Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware 's Elden Ring action RPG won four Golden Joystick Awards in 2022. The game won Best Visual Design, Best Multiplayer Game, Critics' Choice Awards, and Ultimate Game of the Year. FromSoftware also won the Studio of the Year award. Final Fantasy XIV won the Best Game Community award, and Pokémon Legends Arceus won the Nintendo Game of the Year award in 2022.

Since its inception in 1983, the Golden Joystick Awards selects its winners by votes cast by the public.

Source: Games Radar+ (Sam Loveridge)





