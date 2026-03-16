Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Game Adds Angry Birds' Red, Like a Dragon's Majima, Puyo Puyo's Arle

Red, Captain Majima arrive as free DLC in April with Arle coming in May

Sega announced in a trailer on Monday that it will add the following new free DLC characters to its Sonic Racing CrossWorlds racing game: Red from Angry Birds with the Super Roaster vehicle in April, Goro Majima as Captain Majima from Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii with his Goromaru vehicle in April, and Arle from the Puyo Puyo puzzle game series and her Twinkle Bayoen vehicle in May.

The Patch 3 update launches on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

The game is also adding the following eight songs to the jukebox

"MAGICAL SOUND SHOWER" ( Outrun ) by Hiro

) by Hiro "Let's Go Away" ( Daytona USA ) by Takenobu Mitsuyoshi

) by "Soul on Desert" ( SEGA Rally 2 ) by Jun Senoue

) by "Like The Wind (B Course) Arcade Version" ( Power Drift ) by Hiro

) by Hiro "Outside a Crisis" ( Super Hang-on by Katsuhiro "Funky K.H" Hayashi

by Katsuhiro "Funky K.H" Hayashi "Main Theme (Enduro Racer)" ( Enduro Racer ) by Hiro

) by Hiro "God Only Knows" ( Initial D The Arcade ) by A-One

) by A-One "Like the Wind (Reborn)" ( Power Drift ) by Sampling Masters MEGA

Sega released the game on September 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game got a release digitally for Nintendo Switch 2 on December 3. There is a Switch 2 upgrade pack for owners of the Switch version, and progress carries over. The physical Switch 2 release with the full game on the cartridge is slated for March 26.

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds features guests from other Sega franchises including Hatsune Miku, Like a Dragon's Ichiban, and Persona 5 's Joker. The game is crossing over with Nickeledeon animated series: SpongeBob SquarePants , Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , and Avatar: The Last Airbender . The game is collaborating with CAPCOM for a DLC pack with Mega Man, Protoman, and Dr. Wily's Castle in 2026.

The Minecraft DLC pack, which includes Steve, Alex, Creeper, and a Minecraft World track, launched on October 9. The game added Ichiban from the Like a Dragon series on November 5. The SpongeBob SquarePants pack added Spongebob and Patrick, as well as the Bikini Bottom track, on November 19. The game added NiGHTS from Nights into Dreams on December 24. The Pac-Man DLC pack added Pac-Man , the four Ghosts, the Pac-Village track, and the Pac-Mobile on January 7. The game added AiAi from Super Monkey Ball on February 11 after a delay, and the Tangle & Whisper from IDW Publishing 's Sonic the Hedgehog comic on February 25.

An animation project for the game debuted last August.

Source: Email correspondence