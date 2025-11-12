Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Game Unveils 3 DLC Characters

NiGHTS, AiAi, Tangle, Whisper debut in the game over next 3 months

Sega unveiled a new trailer for its Sonic Racing CrossWorlds racing game during Sony 's State of Play live stream on Tuesday. The trailer unveils new DLC characters for the game, including NiGHTS from Nights into Dreams , AiAi from Super Monkey Ball , and Tangle and Whisper from IDW Publishing 's Sonic the Hedgehog comic, scheduled for release in December 2025, January 2026, and February 2026, respectively.

Sega released the game on September 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game will release digitally for the Switch 2 on December 4. There will be a Switch 2 upgrade pack for owners of the Nintendo Switch version, and progress will carry over. The physical Switch 2 release with the full game on the cartridge is slated for early 2026.

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds features guests from other Sega franchises including Hatsune Miku, Like a Dragon's Ichiban, and Persona 5's Joker. The game is crossing over with Nickeledeon animated series: SpongeBob SquarePants , Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , and Avatar: The Last Airbender . The game is collaborating with Bandai Namco for a DLC pack including Pac-Man, Ghosts, and Pac-Village that launches for the game in early 2026, and with CAPCOM for a DLC pack with Mega Man, Protoman, and Dr. Wily's Castle in 2026. The Minecraft DLC pack, which includes Steve, Alex, Creeper, and a Minecraft World track, launched on October 9. The game added Ichiban from the Like a Dragon series on November 5.

An animation project for the game debuted on August 29.