The Legendary Hero is Dead! Spinoff Manga Ends with 2nd Volume

Yūsha ga Shinda! Kami no Kuni-hen debuted in May 2022

Image via Amazon Japan © Subaruichi, Shogakukan

Shogakukan is listing the second compiled book volume of Yūsha ga Shinda! Kami no Kuni-hen ( The Legendary Hero Is Dead! God's Land Arc), Subaruichi 's spinoff manga of their The Legendary Hero Is Dead! ( Yūsha ga Shinda! Murabito no Ore ga Hotta Otoshiana ni Yuusha ga Ochita Kekka ) series, as the final volume. Shogakukan ships the second volume on January 19.

The spinoff launched in May 2022. Shogakukan shipped the first volume in March 2023. The spinoff manga entered a hiatus in April 2023.

Southeast Asian publisher Shogakukan Asia licensed the original manga, and it describes the story:

Touka is just your average (slightly perverted) farmer in the village of Cheza. While he daydreams about being a hero and getting the girl, the real hero, Sion, is out battling demons that threaten to invade the world! But one day, Touka accidentally kills the hero…?! With the Legendary Hero dead, who's going to save the world now?! Touka quickly buries Sion's body to hide the evidence, but wakes up the next day to discover he is no longer in his own body…!!

Subaruichi launched the The Legendary Hero Is Dead! manga in Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday web comic magazine in December 2014, and it ended in December 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's 20th and final volume in Japan in March 2021.

The series inspired an anime adaptation in April 2023.

Source: Shogakukan