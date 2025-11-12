Damon and Baby Action Game Gets Early 2026 Release Window

Arc System Works revealed during the "State of Play Japan" livestream on Tuesday an early 2026 release window for its new action game Damon and Baby for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam .

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Arc System Works

first announced the game during its showcase livestream in June.

Chief creative officer and Guilty Gear creator Daisuke Ishiwatari previously highlighted that the game was part of the company's efforts to overcome a "tough" game market, and launch a new brand beyond the fighting games that it is known for. The game is designed to provide opportunities for younger creators in the company to work on their own project. Ishiwatari compared the effort to how Guilty Gear began as a small-scale title for the PSX, but eventually became a million-selling franchise.

Source: State of Play Japan livestream