Gran Turismo 7 Game Reveals Power Pack DLC

DLC includes 'real racing' experience for PS5

Polyphony Digital announced during Sony 's "State of Play Japan" livestream on Tuesday Power Pack DLC for the PlayStation 5 version of its Gran Turismo 7 game, set for release by the end of the year with the Spec III major update.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The paid DLC includes real racing features and experiences, such as a 24-hour race mode.

The company announced in September the Spec III major update, which includes new tracks, new cars, and new features.

The racing simulation franchise debuted on the original PlayStation console in 1997 and has since sold 85 million copies. The most recent title, Gran Turismo 7 , shipped for PlayStation 4 and PS5 in March 2022.

PlayStation Productions' live-action film based on Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo racing simulator games opened in theaters in August 2023.

Source: State of Play Japan livestream