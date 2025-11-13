×
Kanagawa Elves Light Anime's 2nd Teaser Video Unveils More Cast, Ending Song

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Brass rock band The Folie Phantom performs ending song "#KanaEruMagic! (feat. Masahiro Inoue)"

The official website for the television light anime adaptation of Yoroida's #Kanagawa ni Sunderu Elf (Kanagawa Elves or literally, The Elves Living in Kanagawa) manga revealed the streaming details, more cast members, and the anime's second teaser video on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the ending theme song "#KanaEruMagic! (feat. Masahiro Inoue)" by the brass rock band The Folie Phantom. Actor Inoue (Kamen Rider Decade) hails from Kanagawa Prefecture, and is also the Thursday host of the Neko no Hitai Hodo Wide variety program, where the anime will air. Members of The Folie Phantom band are graduates and current students of Senzoku Gakuen College of Music in Kawasaki, Kanagawa.

 The newly announced cast members are:

The anime will stream on the d Anime Store and Anime Times on December 4 at 12:30 p.m. JST. The anime will stream on TVer and other streaming platforms in Japan on December 9 at 11:00 p.m. JST.

elf
Image via #Kanagawa ni Sunderu Elf anime's X/Twitter account
©鎧田／マイクロマガジン社／アニメ「#かなエル」製作委員会
The anime will premiere on December 4 within TV Kanagawa's (tvk's) local midday news and variety program Neko no Hitai Hodo Wide at 12 noon JST.

The anime stars: 

Yūji Umoto (SHIBUYA♡HACHIKarl to Fushigi na TōHachimitsu Suicide Machine film) is directing the anime at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks StudioTaeko Miura (Rent-A-Girlfriend sound production manager, Gakkō dewa Oshiete Kurenai Taisetsu na Koto) is the sound director, Shin Kawamoto is composing the music, Kazuya Takahashi (Sword Art Online IITiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning 2nd key animator) is the production supervisor, and Usagiou is credited for animation production assistance.

The fantasy comedy manga tells the story of elves whose forest home had been burned down, and are now living ordinary lives in Kanagawa.

Yoroida launched the manga on Comic Elmo in August 2020. Micro Magazine published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2021, and the sixth volume will ship on December 10.

The manga also inspired a live-action adaptation, which debuted on September 30, also within the Neko no Hitai Hodo Wide news and variety program.

Sources: #Kanagawa ni Sunderu Elf anime's websiteComic Natalie

