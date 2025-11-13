Kanagawa Elves Light Anime's 2nd Teaser Video Unveils More Cast, Ending Song

The official website for the television light anime adaptation of Yoroida 's #Kanagawa ni Sunderu Elf ( Kanagawa Elves or literally, The Elves Living in Kanagawa) manga revealed the streaming details, more cast members, and the anime's second teaser video on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the ending theme song "#KanaEruMagic! (feat. Masahiro Inoue )" by the brass rock band The Folie Phantom . Actor Inoue ( Kamen Rider Decade ) hails from Kanagawa Prefecture, and is also the Thursday host of the Neko no Hitai Hodo Wide variety program, where the anime will air. Members of The Folie Phantom band are graduates and current students of Senzoku Gakuen College of Music in Kawasaki, Kanagawa.

The newly announced cast members are:

Yūko Iida as Dark Elf from Noge

Makoto Kaneko as Dark Elf from Isezakichō

Jin Ogasawara as Elf from Chigasaki

Ryōtarō Akazawa (also cast as Human from Kawasaki in live-action series) as Elf from Hiratsuka

Kosuke Miyoshi as Elf from Kamakura

Genta Nakamura as Elf from Fujisawa

Yōhei Hamada as Elf from Ebina

Takuma Nagatsuka as Half-Elf from Yokohama Chinatown

Yūsei Takanaka as Half-Elf from Minatomirai

The anime will stream on the d Anime Store and Anime Times on December 4 at 12:30 p.m. JST. The anime will stream on TVer and other streaming platforms in Japan on December 9 at 11:00 p.m. JST.

The anime will

within TV Kanagawa 's (tvk's) local midday news and variety program Neko no Hitai Hodo Wide at 12 noon JST. premiere on December 4

The anime stars:

Yūji Umoto ( SHIBUYA♡HACHI , Karl to Fushigi na Tō , Hachimitsu Suicide Machine film) is directing the anime at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio . Taeko Miura ( Rent-A-Girlfriend sound production manager, Gakkō dewa Oshiete Kurenai Taisetsu na Koto ) is the sound director, Shin Kawamoto is composing the music, Kazuya Takahashi ( Sword Art Online II , Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning 2nd key animator) is the production supervisor, and Usagiou is credited for animation production assistance.

The fantasy comedy manga tells the story of elves whose forest home had been burned down, and are now living ordinary lives in Kanagawa.

Yoroida launched the manga on Comic Elmo in August 2020. Micro Magazine published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2021, and the sixth volume will ship on December 10.

The manga also inspired a live-action adaptation, which debuted on September 30, also within the Neko no Hitai Hodo Wide news and variety program.